The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind., UPDATE: Trial date set for former county councilman charged with rape column

Jul. 28—ANDERSON — The victim in the case of former Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner, who is charged with rape, said she is still afraid of him.

The girl's statement was read during a bond hearing for Sumner during his court appearance Wednesday on the filing of 13 criminal charges.

Sumner, 53, was arrested last December on two Level 6 felony counts of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.

The state filed 11 additional charges on July 15 including a Level 3 felony charge of rape.

His bond was set at that time at $5,000 and the special prosecutor requested a new bond be set at $30,000 when the additional charges were filed.

Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County Superior Court 1 initially approved the higher bond and then vacated the order at the request of defense attorney George Lidy.

Special Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck read the statement from the girl that indicated she was in therapy and was afraid of any contact with Sumner.

Lidy called bond agent Alice Flowers who said that she didn't consider Sumner a flight risk.

She said a higher bond was not required to insure Sumner's appearance at future court dates.

The state requested a surety bond of $20,000.

Starbuck said with the filing of the higher level charges, Sumner's exposure in terms of a possible prison sentence was greatly increased.

She said the higher charges had been discussed with Sumner and Lidy since March.

"If my client was going to flee, today would be the day to run," Lidy said

He said a higher bond just increases the money Sumner would have to pay the bonding company.

"The additional charges have been hanging over him for the better part of four months," Lidy said. "He's not more of a flight risk than four or six months ago."

Judge Todd said since the additional charges have been discussed for five months that a higher bond wouldn't serve the public interest.

The prosecutor had the court inform Sumner if he failed to appear for his trial, it would be conducted in his absence.

Story continues

A trial date of Jan. 24, 2022, was set for Sumner with the pre-trial conference set for Nov. 18.

Because of the elevated charges, Sumner's case was moved from Madison Circuit Court Division 5 to Madison County Circuit Court Division 3.

The information for the rape charge states that between July, 1, 2020, and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

Sumner was elected to the county council District 2 seat in 2018 and resigned in May.

He also served as a pastor with the Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

The probable cause affidavit also states that on multiple occasions, Sumner would open the shower curtain when the girl was taking a shower and at one point he climbed into the shower and asked the girl to wash the soap off of him.

Investigators obtained forensic information off of both Sumner's and the girl's cell phone. On Sumner's cell phone, investigators found numerous images and videos of a young nude female.

Several text messages showed that Sumner offered the girl alcohol and cigarettes.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.