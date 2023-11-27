Herald-Leader 11: Names to know in 11th Region girls basketball this season

The 2023-24 Kentucky girls basketball season was set to tip off Monday. Here are 11 of the 11th Region’s best players in order of how they were voted for by the region’s coaches in our @HLpreps preseason survey. Coaches were asked to rank the “top 10 players in the region.” This list includes their height, class, last year’s points per game and a brief note.

1. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, Frederick Douglass (6-2 Sr., 13.0 points): Darrington, who recently signed with Central Michigan, continued to be a dominant post player last season despite dealing with ankle injuries that limited her down the stretch and kept her out of eight games.

She got nine top player votes from the 15 coaches who participated in our survey. Her 11.2 rebounds per game a season ago gave her a double-double average for each of the last two years. Formerly a three-sport standout who ran track in addition to playing basketball and volleyball, Darrington took volleyball season off this fall to focus on hoops.

Coach Daryl Moberly said Darrington can have a Miss Basketball-type performance this year.

“She had an outstanding summer developing her game,” Moberly said. “She’s trying to shoot a jump shot more this year. She’s worked on her post moves. … Her rebounding has always been sustainable, but she actually wants to go for the rebounding title this year.”

2. Niah Rhodes, Frederick Douglass (5-7 Jr., 17.7 points): Rhodes led the state with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game and isn’t shy about tossing them up from anywhere, often providing huge momentum swings for the Broncos when they go down from distance. This year’s focus is to drive a bit more and take advantage of her experience and improved court vision as a junior, Moberly said. Rhodes got two coaches’ votes as the region’s top player.

3. Bailey Hensley, Madison Southern (5-10 Sr., 16.5 points): Hensley, who led rival Madison Central in scoring and rebounding last season (9.0 rebounds) and could provide a huge lift to the Eagles’ region title hopes if she returns to form after she completes her rehab from ACL surgery earlier this year. She’s targeted to return to action in January, according to Coach Josh Curtis. She got one coach’s vote as the region’s top player.

4. Allison Stone, Henry Clay (5-9 Sr., 14.7 points): Stone, who committed to Coastal Georgia on her birthday at the start of the school year, has led the Blue Devils in scoring each of the last two seasons and led them in rebounding (7.7 per game) last year. A fifth-year senior whose COVID season was limited to just 11 games due to numerous cancellations, she surpassed 1,000 points for her career last season.

5. Rachel Shropshire, Franklin County (6-1 Sr., 10.6 points): Shropshire, who recently signed with Bellarmine, is “a threat to score from anywhere,” Coach Joey Thacker said. “She’s a great shooter with a lot of length who has improved on penetrating to the basket.” Shropshire got three coaches’ votes as the region’s top player.

6. Hadley French, Madison Southern (5-4 So., 14.4 points): French ranked third in the state in 3-point shooting percentage, making 46.1% of her tries with an average of 2.5 makes per game as a freshman. She was the leading scorer for the Eagles last season.

7. Juliana Frazee, Franklin County (6-2 Jr., 10.1 points): Frazee developed into a reliable scoring threat in the post last season and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game. “A true ‘big.’ She runs the floor looking for the ball,” Thacker said.

8. Ava Schureman, Great Crossing (5-11 Sr., 6.2 points): Schureman makes her second appearance in a row in the Herald-Leader’s preseason top 11 in the 11th, having clearly earned the respect of her opponents. She has signed with the University of the Cumberlands.

9. Albertine “AB” Cyuzuzo, Bryan Station (6-3 Jr., 10.6 points): As one of the region’s tallest players, Cyuzuzo “has the ability to be a dominant scorer at all three levels on the court,” Coach Serena Sandusky said. “Has great size and a skill set that makes her a tough matchup.”

10. Maleiyah, Moore, Scott County (5-7 Jr., 14.1 points): The Cardinals’ most prolific 3-point shooter last season “has continued to work on scoring off the bounce,” Coach Steve Helton said. “She is a shooter.”

11. Kate Baker, Frederick Douglass (5-3 Jr., 8.7 points): Baker “is a great point guard with a great basketball IQ.” Coach Moberly said. “She’s been an extension of me on the court. Even when she was an eighth-grader she came in and kind of ran the show of what I needed done.”

OTHERS NOMINATED

Berea: Abigail Beard, Sophie Brewer; Bryan Station: Akiyah Wade; Lexington Christian: Claire Roberts; Great Crossing: Olivia Tierney, Adrianna Brown, Nia Carr; Henry Clay: Ariyana Sutton, Amari Sims, Timarri Miller; Lafayette: Tess Nelson, Isabelle Combs; Lexington Catholic: Lydia Kennedy; Madison Central: Nataya Strader; Paul Laurence Dunbar: Bella Rusing; Tates Creek: Ashton Harris.

METHODOLOGY

The 11th Region’s 18 coaches were asked to rank the 10 best players in the 11th Region. The list reflects all the players put forth by the 15 coaches who responded to the top 10 players question in the survey.

