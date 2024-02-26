Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

The nominations for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student on our website.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement

Jacob Keller, Grace Academy: Jacob, a junior, was the first-place winner for this year’s "Boss Club" Top Entrepreneur Award. Jacob led the first-semester entrepreneurship class, taught at Grace Academy, in cumulative achievement and business performance. Jacob also is part of the school's Round Table, which is the student government. He is a member of Students Serving Students, helping to support Grace's students in different ways. Jacob shows great leadership, loyalty, kindness, integrity and perseverance.

Roxy Renner, Heritage Academy: Roxy, a senior, is a diligent, hard-working student at the top of her class. She is always willing to assist teachers and her classmates. She is willing to share notes with other students. Roxy has great ideas and an ability to juggle many different projects. She is well liked by students and is inclusive to younger students. Roxy is detailed in her work, always doing her best and excelling in all she does. A leader and mentor to her classmates, Roxy is the senior class president and president of our National Honor Society.

Caleb Schroder, Smithsburg High School: Caleb, a senior, is a strong student with a good, and highly visible, moral compass. Having worked diligently with our Latin curriculum for four years, he leads the students in his cohort and those a year behind with patient helpfulness, quiet examples of maturity and the strong moral courage of his convictions. Caleb is kind to all those he meets and respectful of everyone he encounters. He is the sort of young man any community benefits from just by virtue of his example.

Abigail Drier, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Abigail, a senior, has volunteered this year as a student aide in our pre-kindergarten classroom. In that role, she has worked with students individually and in small groups. She also is a part of our student council and is a team captain on the girls varsity basketball team. Abigail has a 4.0 GPA this year while juggling many different responsibilities.

Daphne Wang, North Hagerstown High School: Daphne, a junior, participated in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Student Visionaries of the Year campaign, working to raise money and awareness in the charity's mission to help blood cancer patients. As a member of the International Baccalaureate program, Daphne works hard both academically and to serve her community. While her goal is to attend a four-year college and major in mechanical engineering, her larger goal is to work every day to help others. She is eager to travel, volunteer and make an impact on the world by helping those in underserved communities.

Hazel Edwards, Clear Spring High School: Hazel, a junior, is enrolled in several Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment classes. She maintains above a 4.0 GPA. Hazel also participates in Yearbook, Drama Club, Unified Sports and the Student Government Association. Outside of school, she is an essential part of her church community. Hazel is always ready to work hard and loves to help in any way she can.

Sage Haller, Boonsboro High School: Sage, a senior, is in the top 20% of her class and was named a scholar athlete for having a GPA above 3.5. She is a member of the SGA. Sage is a reading tutor apprentice at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in southern Washington County and volunteers as a second-grade math tutor at Boonsboro Elementary School. She has committed to go to Frostburg State University through an academic and athletic scholarship for softball.

Kaylie Brown, Williamsport High School: Kaylie, a senior, has been a role model during her four years at Williamsport High. She is a hard worker who commits 100% to every endeavor. She excels academically, challenging herself in all honors courses as well as dual-enrolled coursework. She is a member of the National Honor Society, plays golf for Williamsport High, is a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, leads the warm-ups for Unified track and bocce, and is a section leader for the school's chamber choir. She has a beautiful voice that always wows the crowd. Williamsport High is thrilled that she sings the national anthem at sporting events.

Randy "RJ" Franklin Jr., South Hagerstown High: Randy, a junior, is an honor roll student athlete. He was named to the all-county first team for football this year, and also plays lacrosse. RJ is a reading apprentice at Bester Elementary School in Hagerstown, where he helps students learn to read better and gives back to his community.

Brooks Norris, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Brooks, a sophomore, consistently demonstrates a commitment to academic excellence and personal growth. Brooks' involvement in extracurricular activities, including sports, showcases his well-rounded nature and admirable time-management skills. Brooks embodies the core values of the school — respect, responsibility and readiness — with utmost integrity. He shows respect to his teachers and peers, takes responsibility for his actions, and approaches each day with a readiness to learn and excel.

