The Herald's Year in Review: Part 3

Jan. 2—JULY

COUNTY MOVES FORWARD WITH WIND TURBINE RESTRICTIONS

The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with an ordinance regulating the construction of wind turbines in Mahaska County.

The Mahaska County ordinance will prohibit the construction of turbines within the greater of 2,640 feet or 300% of the turbine's height of adjacent property lines, occupied residences, cemeteries, city limits and confinement feeding operations buildings. They will also be prohibited within the greater of 600 feet of 200% of the turbine's height of unoccupied non-residential building, public road right-of-ways and public conservation areas. They will be 300 feet from open ditches and 100 feet from tile.

"It basically follows the Woodbury County plan, with the additions of decommissioning — it addressed decommissioning — and the lighting on top of it. So ours is Woodbury, plus the lighting and the decommissioning," says board member Chuck Webb.

The Mahaska County ordinance will require that all turbines and towers be equipped with lights and an Aircraft Detection Lighting System (ADLS) "in accordance with FAA Advisory Circular 70/7460-1L."

The Mahaska County ordinance also states that a turbine will be considered "discontinued" after one year without energy production unless a specific plan and schedule of production is in place. Each turbine project will have a decommissioning plan approved by the board of supervisors, containing a sequence of project components, sequence and activities, complete with the cost estimate required to remove the same.

OSKY CUTS RIBBON FOR NEW CERTIFIED SITE

The City of Oskaloosa celebrated a major milestone as it registered the new Oskaloosa Innovation Park as a certified site in the State of Iowa.

With a history spanning 10 years of discussion in the community, conversations about the site reignited in spring of 2020, when the city, county and chamber partnered together to discuss infrastructure improvements and began looking once more to a certified site as a potential way to make Oskaloosa a competitive and attractive option to prospective developers.

The site itself covers 490 acres located along Highway 23, involving six lots and five landowners. The site is marketed as an ideal site for industrial, distribution, manufacturing and warehousing purposes. Features include competitive land pricing, rail service by Union Pacific, interstate access, multi-gig fiber to the premise through the Mahaska Communications Group, low interest loans and an electric rate that is 33% below the national average.

2023 SOUTHERN IOWA FAIR QUEEN CONTEST

Oskaloosa once again turned out in force to enjoy agriculture and support local youth at the Southern Iowa Fair. At the Queen Contest, Aliveah Brinegar was crowned the Southern Iowa Fair's 2023 Queen.

AUGUST

AIRPORT LANDOWNERS SHARE THEIR STORIES

In July and August of 2023, the Herald published a series of in-depth profiles of the four families who own farmland near Leighton that the government wants to build a new regional airport on. The Prine, Rempe, DeRooi and Van Zomeren families shared family histories that span more than 100 years of Iowa and Mahaska County history.

The families spoke of the frustrations and anxieties that have stemmed from their ongoing battle to make their voices heard as they fight to keep the airport off their land. They also shared their determination and their loyalty to their heritage as Mahaska County farmers.

"I've got to stick with my neighbors. That's all there is to it," said landowner Dave Prine, whose ancestors first homesteaded his Iowa Heritage Farm during the 1840s. "All my Prine relatives are buried over here on the hill, and they'd haunt me to my dying day if I rolled over on the neighbors just for some money."

The City of Oskaloosa currently co-owns with the City of Pella 379 acres, or 63%, of the farmland needed to build the airport.

CLOW VALVE BREAKS GROUND OF $75 MILLION EXPANSION

Clow Valve, among the McWane Inc. family of companies, began the construction to expand its iron foundry. This $75 million investment will add 36,000 square feet to its footprint.

The Oskaloosa City Council unanimously approved the project in February for their Iowa Economic Development Authority High Quality Jobs Program application. The program assists qualifying businesses to offset some of the costs incurred to locate, expand or modernize an Iowa facility.

As a primary employer in the Oskaloosa community, Clow Valve will retain 439 jobs in the area in the next five years with the expansion. The company has an annual payroll of over $34 million and a yearly economic impact of $157 million. By replacing manufacturing equipment upwards of 45 years old, the plant will nearly double production output.

"For more than a century, products critical to our nation's infrastructure have been produced in Oskaloosa," said Mark Willett, vice president and general manager of Clow Valve. "The tax credits approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority toward updating our foundry underscore the future of our operation. We have made significant capital investments in recent years and remain committed to supporting the local community through philanthropic outreach and volunteerism. We proudly call Oskaloosa home and look forward to building upon our legacy of manufacturing high-quality, American-made waterworks valves and fire hydrants."

OSKALOOSA CELEBRATES RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW YMCA

Mahaska County celebrated a big milestone that's been eight years in the making as local community leaders officially cut the opening ribbon for the brand-new Mahaska County YMCA.

The ribbon cutting marked the official opening for the new facility, which had been in operation since Aug. 1. The YMCA's new executive director, Barry Martin, says that since its opening, the new facility has been a success with the community.

"We're here to celebrate today. The building's been open for about a month now, and we're pleased that things are going very well. The community has responded very well to our opening," Martin says.

Oskaloosa Mayor David Krutzfeldt said that projects like the new YMCA will outlive the people who worked hard to make them happen and will be "a gift" to Oskaloosa's future generations.

SEPTEMBER

OES TEACHER RECEIVES GOLDEN APPLE AWARD

Oskaloosa Elementary celebrated with first-grade teacher Megan VandeVoort at an assembly, where she was the recipient of Channel 13's Golden Apple Award for her outstanding performance as an Iowa school teacher.

VandeVoort has been teaching at Oskaloosa Elementary School for 14 years. Teaching, she says, has been a life-long passion of hers that started in childhood with stuffed animals in the role of her students.

In addition to VandeVoort's Golden Apple Award, a $500 check was presented to OES on behalf of IMT Insurance and Rathbun Lake Insurance in VandeVoort's name.

HARVEST KICKS OFF IN SOUTH-CENTRAL IOWA

Harvest has officially begun in south-central Iowa. After ending the summer on a tough spell of drought, local experts and farmers are reporting surprisingly normal yields so far, while still looking ahead to moisture levels for next year.

The United States Department of Agriculture is reporting that as of Sept. 11, only 21% of Iowa's topsoil has adequate moisture. Only 21% percent of the state's subsoil is adequate and just 1% is surplus.

Local agronomist Alex Fynaardt, of Key Co-op in New Sharon, says that while the area enjoyed a decent amount of rain during the pollination stage of corn back in July, the month of August has been a different story. However, he's still optimistic about the harvest, even when it comes to soybeans, which enter their crucial, pod-filling stage at the end of summer.

WPU REACHES RECORD ENROLLMENT IN 2023

William Penn University set multiple new enrollment records for the fall 2023 semester.

The year of 2023 was the largest traditional campus enrollment ever recorded in its 150-year history — with 1,118 traditional students — and marks a 5% increase in traditional campus enrollment from the previous fall. The record enrollment was achieved with the largest ever incoming class of 495 new students. This year also marks five years in a row with over 1,000 traditional students enrolled during the fall semester on the traditional campus.

"We are thrilled to report record-breaking enrollment for William Penn's traditional campus in Oskaloosa," said Kerra Strong, vice president for enrollment. "Both our new student enrollment (495) and overall traditional campus enrollment (1,118) surpassed our enrollment goals for the fall 2023 semester. College selection is such a big decision in a student's life, and we are proud that so many students continue to choose William Penn for their undergraduate experience."

Channing Rucks can be reached at crucks@oskyherald.com.