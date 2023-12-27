Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at age 88

Herb Kohl, the former U.S. senator, Milwaukee Bucks owner and retail shopping magnate, died this afternoon at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

Kohl's death was announced by the Herb Kohl Foundation.

“Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first — from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts,” Joanne Anton, director of giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies, recalled. “Herb Kohl Way isn’t just the name of a street in front of the Fiserv Forum. The Herb Kohl Way perfectly sums up a legacy of humility, commitment, compromise, and kindness to countless people he worked with, served and helped along the way. Those values will live on through his Foundation.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88