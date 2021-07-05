This herbaceous vegan sauce redefines pesto

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL
·2 min read

FUSILLI WITH FRESH HERBS AND ARTICHOKES

All pestos are not created equal. For many Americans, the term brings to mind some version of pesto Genovese, with its copious basil, cheese and pine nuts traditionally mashed together with a mortar and pestle.

But the word derives merely from the Italian for “to pound or crush,” which opens up possibilities for numerous flavor combinations.

We were inspired by one version of pesto we saw in “Autentico” by Rolando Beramendi. This Tuscan cook combines bitter herbs and greens with garlic and marinated artichoke hearts into a vegan sauce that pairs beautifully with chunky pasta shapes such as fusilli.

For this recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we rely on arugula for a backdrop of pepperiness, tempered by grassy parsley. We preferred neutral oil blended into the sauce because its flavor doesn’t compete with the other ingredients, but we drizzle on extra-virgin olive oil just before serving. Either canned or marinated artichoke hearts work well.

Be careful to start pulsing the ingredients slowly in the food processor or blender. Otherwise you’ll overwork the herbs and the heat will diminish their flavor.

—-

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

3 cups lightly packed baby arugula OR baby watercress

1½ cups lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley

4 scallions, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons fresh marjoram OR fresh oregano

2 marinated artichoke hearts, quartered, plus chopped marinated artichoke hearts to serve

6 tablespoons neutral oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 pound fusilli OR cavatappi OR gemelli pasta

Extra-virgin olive oil, to serve

In a blender or food processor, combine the arugula, parsley, scallions, marjoram, artichokes, neutral oil, ¼ cup water, 1 teaspoon salt and ¾ teaspoon pepper. Puree until smooth; transfer to a large bowl. Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Reserve ½ cup cooking water, then drain. Add the pasta and ¼ cup cooking water to the pesto; toss, adding more cooking water to thin. Season with salt and pepper. Serve topped with chopped artichokes and drizzled with olive oil.

Optional garnishes: toasted sliced almonds OR shaved pecorino Romano cheese OR lemon wedges OR toasted breadcrumbs.

—-

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three climate-friendly foods to add to your diet right now

    Temperatures in the Arctic Circle have hit 118 degrees Fahrenheit, so it seems like a good time for a refresher on sustainable foods. Sure, it would be nice if everyone bought nothing but local, pesticide-free produce and low-emission, humanely raised animal products, but because we live in an industrialized world with an industrialized food system propped up by government subsidies, that’s borderline impossible. So what can we actually do?

  • Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip

    President Joe Biden stayed mum on policy during a Saturday trip to Michigan, focusing instead on cherries — and cherry pie and cherry ice cream — and voters who were mask-free as coronavirus restrictions have eased. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greeted Biden when he arrived midday in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival, an event that attracted Presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford in the past.

  • These Are the Best Veggies For Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian

    Veggies are one of the best foods you can eat for weight loss because they're low in calorie density, which means they have fewer calories per pound compared to other foods. POPSUGAR spoke to registered dietitians Kate Coufal, MS, RDN, and Lonielle Freeman, RDN, to ask whether it makes a difference if your veggies are raw or cooked when you're trying to lose weight.

  • Tragedy casts pall over July Fourth holiday in South Florida

    The Fourth of July holiday was marked with somber tones in South Florida, where a collapsed building has left at least 24 dead and more than 120 missing under rubble. “July 4 is ordinarily a time to gather with our loved ones and to celebrate our freedom and our independence, and this year the holiday looks very different," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. A vigil was planned for Sunday night in Miami Beach for the victims of the fallen Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida.

  • Recipe: Apple Pie from Pies 'n' Thighs

    The Brooklyn restaurant's award-winning take on an all-American dessert.

  • Recipe: Vietnamese Pizza

    Emma's Torch graduate Thu Pham's recipe for Banh Trang Nuong, a traditional Vietnamese dish personalized with her own hot sauce.

  • Turkey Leg Hut in Houston proves it is worth the wait

    Come correct or don't come at all! The fan favorite restaurant has asked customers to adhere to its new dress code policy. Here it is.

  • So You’re Thinking About Drinking Flavored Whiskey…

    There is such a thing as a good flavored whiskey, but Fireball ain’t it.

  • 19 15-Minute Appetizers for a Summer Dinner

    Dips, cheese boards and skewers make great starters you'll come back to again and again. Recipes like our Classic Southern Appetizer Board and Taco Dip with Tomato Wedges will have you snacking all summer. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.

  • 13 New Chicken Skillet Recipes You Need to Try

    Try one of our new chicken skillet recipes for a tasty and healthy meal. Recipes like our Skillet Honey-Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes and 20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Skillet Chicken make dinner uncomplicated and totally delicious. Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are smothered in a creamy sauce accented by briny feta cheese, lemon and fresh herbs in this ultra-fast one-skillet dinner.

  • How To Make Protein-Filled Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oat Balls | No-Bake Healthy Snack

    Watch fitness influencer and health coach Tameika Gentles show you how easy it is to make these protein-packed chocolate-peanut butter oat balls.

  • We Tried Over 40 Jerkys—These 15 Are The Best

    Buying these in bulk!

  • Recipe: Grape Leaves by Sahadi's

    A signature Mediterranean dish from the James Beard Award-winning gourmet shop in Brooklyn.

  • 18 Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

    The Instant Pot makes quick work of just about anything, from creamy soups to flavorful sides and, yes, a whole chicken. Recipes like our Instant Pot Mojo Pork and Instant Pot Cream of Carrot Soup will help you make the most of your favorite multi-cooker. This luscious and healthy cream of carrot soup comes together with just 15 minutes of active time, thanks to the Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker).

  • The Best Spicy Chili Sauces Add Delicious Heat To Any Savory Dish

    It’s time to turn up the heat with these tasty sauces!

  • The Best Sparkling and White Summer Wines To Drink Right Now

    From Chardonnay to Champagne, these light and delectable wines are summer in a bottle.

  • Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

    Although eating at home is cheaper than eating out, you can find ways to save more. Check out these mistakes you might be making at the store to cut your bill.

  • July 4th barbecue food safety tips: You might be grilling your burgers, steaks wrong

    Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, food safety experts are giving their tips and tools to ensure a safe meal with family and friends.

  • How To Make One Skillet Fish with Asparagus and Green Onions | Rachael Ray

    Watch Rach show you how to make a healthy and easy one-pan fish dinner.

  • What To Do With Watermelon: Salads, Drinks, Desserts And More

    Straight-up slices can get you that watermelon sugar high you want, but here's how to get more creative this summer.