Herbalife Nutrition honored their global partners who are helping address world hunger on World Food Day

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Herbalife Nutrition

We live in a world where several major drivers have contributed to worsening food insecurity, hunger, and malnutrition. Despite recent efforts from the international community to reduce all forms of hunger and its complicated facets, the world is still off track to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal2: Zero Hunger.

According to the 2021 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report, 3 billion people are unable to have a healthy diet because of income inequality and the high cost of maintaining healthy diets. 1 in 3 people did not have access to adequate food in 2020—an increase of almost 320 million people since 2019.

Herbalife Nutrition partners with leading nonprofit organizations, including global organizations World Food Program USA, Feed the Children, The Hunger Project, the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, and other global, regional, and local partners. Combined, Nutrition for Zero Hunger partners support more than 164 million people in over 80 countries worldwide. Read more here about how Herbalife Nutrition’s Nutrition for Zero Hunger global nonprofit partners are working toward ending hunger worldwide.

This article was originally published on IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/herbalife-nutrition-expands-their-global-impact-for-nutrition-for-zero-hunger-794144421