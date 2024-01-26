Herbert Coward, played Toothless Man in 'Deliverance,' dies in Haywood County crash

"Deliverance" actor Herbert Coward, right, along with his pet squirrel, poses with Allen Courtney last year at the Ingles in Canton. Coward also appeared on the TV show "Hillbilly Blood."

Herbert Coward, known for his "Toothless Man” role in the movie “Deliverance,” died Jan. 24 in a crash on a Haywood County highway, according to authorities. He was 85.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon as Coward and Bertha Brooks, 78, left a doctor’s appointment, North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. M.J. Owens said by telephone on Jan. 25. Between Canton and Clyde, Coward pulled out onto U.S. 19/23 in front of a pickup truck, which hit his car, Owens said. Coward and Brooks as well as a Chihuahua and pet squirrel were killed, he said. Coward, who lived in Haywood County, was famous locally for having a pet squirrel, he said.

The 16-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Authorities don’t believe speed or distraction were factors in the crash, Owens said.

Coward had a small but memorable role in John Boorman’s 1972 classic “Deliverance.” The film starred Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox as a group of businessmen canoeing down a river in remote Georgia. Their adventure turns into a backwoods nightmare when local mountain men assault them.

Coward’s character, known as the “Toothless Man” for his missing front teeth, is one of the men who hold several of the paddlers at gunpoint during the assault. Coward became the indelible face to one of the most infamous scenes in 1970s cinema, contributing the line, “He got a real purty mouth, ain’t he?”

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Herbert Coward, Toothless Man in 'Deliverance,' dies in Haywood crash