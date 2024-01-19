Herbert Hoover's Great-Granddaughter Wants Dems To Drop Their '90-Year-Old Talking Point'

Margaret Hoover isn’t having it with Democrats who name-drop her great-grandfather, President Herbert Hoover.

The CNN political commentator, on Thursday, weighed in after former President Donald Trump recently mentioned her great-grandfather while hoping the economy will crash as he declared that he didn’t “wanna be Herbert Hoover” – who was president at the onset of the Great Depression.

President Joe Biden responded to his predecessor by saying Trump is “already Herbert Hoover” and the “only other president who lost jobs during his term,” a claim that Politifact noted doesn’t mention the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CNN political commentator cracked a smile after host Erin Burnett said the two “seem to agree” on Herbert Hoover.

“I never knew him. He died in ’64, I was born in ’77. But will Democrats just bury the 90-year-old talking point from the early 20th century and recognize the Great Depression was a unique event in American history?” she asked.

“FDR couldn’t solve it, Hoover couldn’t solve it. We’ve learned a lot about macroeconomics since then.”

Democratic strategist and CNN’s senior political commentator David Axelrod interjected, pointing out that Trump ― a Republican ― is the one who “brought it up” first.

“He is not a Republican,” replied Margaret Hoover.

“Wherever your great-grandfather – wherever he is, he should be happy that Donald Trump doesn’t want to be him,” Axelrod said.

H/T: Mediaite

Related...