'Herculean Stupidity': Kevin Sorbo Mocked On Twitter After CNN Joke Falls Flat

Actor Kevin Sorbo was trending on Twitter on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after a message mocking the demise of CNN+.

Sorbo, who has often shared right-wing conspiracy theories on Twitter, wrote:

If CNN+ had pronouns they’d be was/were. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 23, 2022

Warner Bros Discovery last week announced that CNN+, the much-hyped subscription streaming service from the cable network, would be shut down after about a month of operation.

The reported reasons include low subscriber rates and corporate changes.

The move could cost hundreds of workers their jobs.

Sorbo, who starred in the 1990s TV series “Hercules” but has since largely shifted to Christian movies and right-wing memes, was called out on social media:

Let’s all take a moment to bask in Kevin Sorbo’s Herculean stupidity. https://t.co/efPRRqL3IT — Bothering Conspiracy Theorists (@BTheorists) April 23, 2022

Kevin Sorbo is a has/been. — Jesus Fucking Christ 🌈 (@SHEsus__Christ) April 23, 2022

Kevin Sorbo is a NEVER-was. — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) April 23, 2022

If Kevin Sorbo had a tense, it would be past. — Benjamin Dreyer 🇺🇦 (@BCDreyer) April 24, 2022

If Kevin Sorbo had pronouns they'd be he/nobody. — Renee Libby 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ReneeAlida) April 24, 2022

Kinda like your acting career. https://t.co/GkRfxWVnJP — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) April 23, 2022

what do kevin sorbo and apple in have in common?



apple dominates cell phones and sorbo dominates self-owns. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) April 24, 2022

If you don’t know the difference between a pronoun and a verb, you might be Kevin Sorbo. pic.twitter.com/vMF0Vgobly — 🌼Andrea Noël (@PobreNoel) April 24, 2022

Was and were are adverbs, @ksorbs

If I were to equate two words to you, I would use has and been. https://t.co/78GHobSJn5 — Your Friendly Neighborhood Smirk-Man! (@MKerklin) April 24, 2022

If Kevin Sorbo had a brain, he’d know the difference between pronouns and auxiliary verbs. pic.twitter.com/onw6lbnyCi — G from DC Stands with Ukraine 🌻 (@VoteBlue_2022_) April 24, 2022

Kevin Sorbo is just one of many former celebrities who are no longer famous for what they became famous for but are now famous for being assholes. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 24, 2022

Those are verbs you fucking moron — Santiago Mayer 🌻 (@santiagomayer_) April 23, 2022

If Jerkules Kevin Sorbo had balls they’d be tiny/tanned https://t.co/hqtqCK4hAQ — Tara Dublin 🇺🇦🌻 (@taradublinrocks) April 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.