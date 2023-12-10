Hercules police to enforce ‘Drive Sober’ campaign from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1

(BCN) — The Hercules Police Department will enforce the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Additional officers on the lookout for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be deployed during the implementation through New Year’s Day, police said over the weekend.

“Impaired driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” Hercules Police chief Joseph Vasquez said in a statement posted on social media.

“This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that it is essential to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home,” he added.

Quoting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the police department said 1,013 people were killed in the U.S. in December 2021 in alcohol-impaired driving crashes.

It advised people who plan to consume alcohol to “stay in for the night or have a ‘go safely’ game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver.”

