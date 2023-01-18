Can Hercules Site Services Plc's (LON:HERC) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hercules Site Services' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hercules Site Services is:

4.7% = UK£321k ÷ UK£6.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hercules Site Services' Earnings Growth And 4.7% ROE

On the face of it, Hercules Site Services' ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 6.7%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Hercules Site Services' five year net income decline of 50% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 2.6% in the same period, we still found Hercules Site Services' performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Hercules Site Services''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hercules Site Services Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Hercules Site Services' high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 298% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. To know the 5 risks we have identified for Hercules Site Services visit our risks dashboard for free.

Only recently, Hercules Site Services stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Hercules Site Services. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

