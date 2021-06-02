Herd of wild elephants approaches Chinese city after 500km journey

  • A herd of elephants walk along a road in Eshan, Yunan, China
  • A herd of elephants walk along a road in Eshan, Yunan, China
1 / 2

Herd of wild elephants approaches Chinese city after 500km journey

A herd of elephants walk along a road in Eshan, Yunan, China
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A herd of 15 wild elephants was approaching the city of Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, on Wednesday, defying attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred kilometres from forests to the south.

The group of Asian elephants, which includes three calves, originally lived in a nature reserve, according to the official Xinhua, and has trekked for nearly 500km along highways and through fields of crops over the past months.

They were within a few kilometres of the edges of Kunming, a city of some 8 million, on the afternoon of June 2, according to state television CCTV.

While it is unclear why the elephants are moving north, the Xinhua report said a decline in edible plants in forest habitats has put pressure on the animals, whose numbers have grown in Yunnan in recent decades.

Conflicts between villagers and elephants can emerge as they leave protected areas to enter villages and eat crops. Some 6.8 million yuan ($1.1 million) of damage has been caused by this elephant herd, according to Xinhua.

Local governments in Yunnan, which borders Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar, have used roadblocks and tonnes of food to try to shift the elephants' course over recent weeks, while evacuating residential areas.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Administration Suspends Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Drilling

    By moving to suspend oil leases, the Democratic White House will defend vital habitat for polar bears, caribou, and migratory birds

  • Long lines and confusion as Venezuela begins COVID-19 vaccination

    Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela's inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for vaccines due to U.S. sanctions, but last month announced it had come up with the funds to enter the global COVAX program. The campaign that officially began over the weekend is using vaccines provided by Russia and China.

  • International Space Station punctured by orbiting debris

    A piece of space junk travelling at 17,500 miles per hour has punctured the International Space Station, prompting Nasa to warn of the danger posed by the growing amount of debris orbiting Earth at high speed. The ISS has taken a direct hit from a stray fragment, which pierced the thermal blanket of a robotic arm and damaged the boom beneath, leaving a 5mm-wide hole in the Canadarm2, otherwise known as the Space Station Remote Manipulator System. Experts from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and

  • Obama says GOP backlash to first Black president reflects 'the history of America'

    44th president’s wide-ranging interview with Ezra Klein touches on polarisation and ‘teachable moments’

  • Private university stuns graduates by announcing it has wiped their student debt

    ‘Your accounts have been cleared and you don't owe Wilberforce anything’

  • Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law transferred to notorious Belize jail

    Partner of British billionaire’s son is facing charges of manslaughter in Belize

  • Mud cylinders reveal humans' impact on Earth began earlier than we thought

    Researchers have tracked 4,000 years of human influence on the planet - all from long tubes of mud.

  • China's Xi calls for greater global media reach

    China President Xi Jinping said the country must improve the way it tells its "stories" to a global audience as it seeks to develop an international voice that reflects its status on the world stage, official news agency Xinhua reported. Speaking at a Communist Party study meeting, Xi said it was crucial for China to improve its ability to spread its messages globally in order to present a "true, three-dimensional and comprehensive China", Xinhua said on Tuesday. China needed to develop an "international voice" to match its national strength and global status, Xinhua said, citing Xi.

  • Heatstroke symptoms, treatments and how to keep cool in the hot weather

    Long gone are the days where a British summer meant eating sand-flecked sandwiches on a rainy beach. The UK weather has changed dramatically and we can now expect heatwaves more often than before. While we can't wait to run to the nearest park for a spot of sun-worshipping, there is the very real danger we could get heatstroke due to the extreme heat. Heatstroke is a serious condition that is commonly caused by hot weather or exercise. In this state, the body is no longer able to cool itself down and the temperature reaches dangerously high levels. The condition could affect anyone, but babies, young children, people over the age of 75 and those with underlying health conditions could be at greater risk, according to Public Health England. But fear not. We have investigated the heatstroke symptoms and treatments, as well as how long the condition lasts, so you can feel prepared and survive the heatwave. Heatstroke symptoms If you sit out in the sunshine for too long, you might experience “heat exhaustion“”. This is where you may start excessively sweating, feel dizzy or nauseous, lose your appetite, experience cramps in your legs, arms or stomach and feel extremely thirsty. For heat exhaustion, the NHS says your symptoms should clear within 30 minutes of cooling down. Heatstroke, on the other hand, is more dangerous (but, thankfully, less common). If you suspect you or a friend has heatstroke, you may need to call 999. There is cause for concern when you start to exhibit these more extreme symptoms, as they may be signs of heatstroke: Feeling confused Becoming unresponsive or losing consciousness Having a fit or seizure Feeling hot but not sweating Having a temperature above 40C Having rapid or irregular breathing If you are not feeling better within 30 minutes, this may also be a sign of heatstroke and you will need to seek emergency medical attention. The NHS recommends that you call 999 if you exhibit these symptoms. If you fear your friend is suffering from heatstroke, give them first aid and put them in the recovery position. Read more: How to keep cool in a heatwave Treatment: How to cool down If you think someone you know may be suffering from heatstroke, you can first try to cool them down. Move them to a cool place, raise their feet slightly, and get them to drink plenty of water (sports drinks should also work). It may also be worth cooling their skin down by dabbing them with a sponge or spraying them with cold water. It's particularly useful to put such cold patches on the armpits and neck and then fan the moist areas.

  • Bafta 2021 stars to appear as holograms

    Fans are also being given the chance to appear in hologram form and speak to their favourite actors and TV personalities

  • Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth

    European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet has captured a glorious set of high-resolution images of Earth from the ISS' "crow's nest." The post Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Xi Seeks ‘Trustworthy, Lovable’ Image for China

    Jun.01 -- Chinese President&nbsp;Xi Jinping&nbsp;urged senior Communist Party leaders to create a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image for the country. Tom Mackenzie reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • Another above-normal hurricane season is expected — here’s how climate change intensifies storms and how you can prepare

    The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November, and at least one major forecasting body predicts an above-normal season. What do we know about how climate change has contributed to this history-making devastation?

  • Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details

    The Philippine president has rejected full public disclosure of details of his administration’s deadly anti-drug crackdown, citing national security. President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks Monday night that divulging confidential information like intelligence about suspects used by law enforcers for drug raids could undermine his administration’s campaign against criminality.

  • U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming

    Brazil's JBS SA told the U.S. government that a ransomware attack on the company that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, the White House said on Tuesday. JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday night it had made "significant progress in resolving the cyberattack." The cyberattack followed one last month by a group with ties to Russia on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which crippled fuel delivery for several days in the U.S. Southeast.

  • China's Guangdong tightens coronavirus measures as cases persist

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Cities in China's most populous province of Guangdong have locked down compounds and streets and ordered some travellers to furnish negative COVID-19 test results, as health officials battle to control outbreaks. All 10 of China's locally confirmed mainland cases on June 1 were in southern Guangdong, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, seven in the provincial capital of Guangzhou and three in the nearby city of Foshan. China's manufacturing and export hub and its biggest province by economic output, Guangzhou has stepped up coronavirus prevention and control efforts since the latest wave of cases struck in late May.

  • Trump team so angered by $1.5m ‘Hannity campaign ad’ it only ever ran in his show, new book claims

    Host has denied being involved in TV spot the president’s team considered ‘useless’

  • Ted Cruz blasted for opportunism for visiting homes in Israel after fleeing his own state during storm

    ‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’

  • OECD head: Biden's global tax proposal 'a game changer'

    The new head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday that he is “quietly optimistic” about reaching an international deal on taxing multinational companies, and he called U.S. President Biden's recent proposal a “game changer." OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann made the remarks at a news conference after taking over from Angel Gurria, who left office after leading the Paris-based organization since 2006. More than 140 countries are taking part in talks convened by the OECD that focus on a global minimum for corporate taxation to deter big companies from shifting their profits to low-tax jurisdictions, and on taxing multinationals that earn substantial revenue in countries where they have no physical presence, such as internet retailing and digital advertising companies.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’