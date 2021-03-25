Here are 17 food companies that have warned about rising inflation

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Start saving those pennies now because your grocery bill will likely head higher soon as food giants pass along inflationary costs in transportation and those related to new COVID-19 related protocols.

"Our Commodity Index points now to ~11% 2021 agricultural/energy-related cost inflation, essentially in-line with what we saw in 2007/2008/2011, when food sector gross margin contracted," said Jefferies food sector analyst Rob Dickerson in a new research note.

Dickerson points to 17 well-known food companies that have recently warned about rising levels of inflation: B&G Foods; BellRing Brands; Campbell Soup; Conagra Brands; Flowers Foods; General Mills; Hostess Brands; J&J Snack Foods; Kellogg; Kraft Heinz; McCormick; Mondelez; Nomad Foods; Post Holdings; Hain Celestial; Hershey; and TreeHouse Foods.

The analyst thinks the looming inflation could take a bite out of profit margins for Big Food, even as they eye price increases and package size changes to counter the effect.

Explains Dickerson, "Given an average six month lag between spot/future commodity prices and company cost of food sold implications due to hedging, we foresee incremental cost inflation/gross margin risk as we move through the year and into 2022. Most food companies are speaking to incremental pricing, revenue management, productivity, and rolling-off COVID costs as offsets, but elasticity remains the unknown as prices inflate and food-at-home consumption normalizes (at some point)."

Food cost inflation is on the rise.
Food cost inflation is on the rise.

Despite the growing margin concerns by the Street, shares of the major food players have stayed firm lately as investors hold out hope the companies could successfully manage the inflationary pressures. Consumers have also continued to eat a great deal at home in spite of rising numbers of those being vaccinated.

For instance, shares of Campbell Soup are up 7% in the past month, while Conagra has gained 7% and General Mills 6%.

"We are seeing great growth across our North American business in particular, including our pet business. We are seeing rising cost pressures and increased costs to serve [our products], and the inflation is broad-based. We see it in grains and logistics, not only here in the U.S. but also globally," General Mills Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening said on Yahoo Finance Live.

"Fortunately, we have good productivity programs and are looking for some pricing in places," added Harmening. "We have the tools we need in order to battle it, but we are starting to see inflation as are most of our competitors."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus checks: Payment blockage resolved for nearly 30 million Social Security recipients

    The blockage of nearly 30 million stimulus checks for Social Security and other federal benefits recipients has been resolved after the Social Security Administration sent relevant files to the Internal Revenue Service on Thursday morning.

  • Real Estate Report: Property tax impact in the U.S.

    Chris Berry, University of Chicago, Center for Municipal Finance Professor joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss a recent study that says homeowners in richer neighborhoods are being taxed at roughly half the rate of homeowners in lower-income neighborhoods.

  • 'An important tailwind for the market': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive, shaking off earlier declines

    Stocks turned slightly positive Thursday afternoon, with the three major indexes reversing earlier losses.

  • Ray Dalio says there's a bubble that's 'halfway' to the magnitude of 1929 or 2000

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio — who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates — in a new interview warned that the stock market is a bubble "halfway" to the magnitude of those which triggered historic market crashes like the dot-com bust and the Great Depression.

  • Threats of higher taxes could trigger major selling of stocks by the wealthy: strategist

    Worries over the potential for higher taxes could be starting to weigh on the minds of high-net-worth individuals, argues one strategist.

  • 5 REIT Stocks You May Want To Consider

    So you're interested in adding a real estate investment trust to your portfolio? As luck would have it, this article takes a look at five REITs that are somewhat under the proverbial radar and could complement your existing investing strategy. Why A REIT? The great thing about REITs is they are required to distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders through dividends. This allows anyone to own stock in a REIT and — pardon the expression — collect "rent" on a portfolio of properties in the form of a dividend. As a result of this setup, REITs tend to have above-average dividend yields when compared to the average S&P 500 stock yields. But that's not to say REITs don't have some drawbacks for investors. For starters, they generally don't meet the IRS definition of "qualified dividends" that are taxed at lower rates than ordinary income, and they are sensitive to fluctuations in interest rates. Also, they are aimed at long-haul investors — the pump-and-dump crowd doesn't bring their knockabout to this sector. That being said, let's take a look at five REITs that rarely command the financial media spotlight. Related Link: How to Invest in REITs Extra Storage Space (NYSE: EXR): As its name would suggest, this Utah-based REIT is focused on the self-storage unit sector. With a portfolio consisting of over 1,900 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, it is the largest self-storage management company in the nation and the second-largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores. The self-storage unit sector was one of the stronger corners of the commercial property industry during the pandemic, as downsizing businesses and residences relied on these units to temporarily house belongings that they were not eager to throw away. Sector REITs posted positive total returns of 5% during the pandemic, while other commercial real estate sector REITs experienced losses as significant as 60%, according to Kidder Matthews research. Yet the sector was already in a growth mode before the pandemic: the quantity of available rentable self-storage space blossomed from 1.8 million square feet in 2015 to 1.7 billion square feet in 2019. Joe Margolis, CEO of the company, pointed to 16.5% core FFO growth during the fourth quarter, which also saw peak occupancy levels. During 2020, Margolis noted the company added 165 stores to its management platform and invested almost $1 billion in capital into the sector. "While future risks and uncertainties related to the pandemic and general macro-economic conditions may still impact future performance, we believe we are well positioned for another great year of FFO growth in 2021," he said. Extra Storage Space closed at $130.97 Wednesday, just under its 52-week high of $134.52 and far from its 52-week low of $74.87. Highwood Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW): This North Carolina-based REIT focuses on office properties in some of the Southeast's major urban markets. Of course, the office property market had more than its fair share of challenges over the past 12 months, but Highwood Properties has worked hard to meet these difficulties. In many ways, its efforts have paid off: it ended the fourth quarter with a 90.3% in-service occupancy rate and a 99.7% rent collection level. In announcing the fourth quarter earnings, President and CEO Ted Klinck looked back at 2020 and acknowledged the company made it through the pandemic by "lowering operating expenses, collecting rents, shoring up lease renewals, selling non-core properties and increasing our liquidity. While our financial performance was impacted by the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, we were able to deliver FFO, excluding one-time charges, roughly in line with our original expectations." Looking ahead, Klinck pointed to Highwood Properties' "limited large lease expirations remaining over the next few years" plus a $503-million, 79% funded development pipeline that is 79% pre-leased and is expected to "deliver over the next four quarters, providing significant NOI and cash flow growth." He also anticipated a "meaningful upside potential" through parking revenues and stated the company was ready with "ample liquidity to capitalize on future growth opportunities." Highwood Properties closed at $42.04 Wednesday, slightly lower than its 52-week high of $45.89 and not close to its 52-week low of $27.85. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIRP): Cannabis industry observers will certainly recognize IIPR. Within the wider commercial property space the San Diego-based company is unique as the first and only REIT providing capital to the U.S. medical-use cannabis industry. Since federal law still prohibits cannabis commerce, many cannabis companies have found it difficult, if not downright impossible, to either directly acquire commercial space or secure leases for potential facilities. IIPR comes to the rescue with a pair of options: it either directly purchases distressed properties and leases them to cannabis companies in states where medical marijuana commerce is legalized, or it acquires the facilities directly from the cannabis companies and then leases it back. This business model has paid off for IIPR. The stock has risen by 242% over the last 12 months. With a portfolio covering 67 marijuana dispensaries across 17 states, the company's properties are 100% leased and it has collected 100% of its rent due, generating $117 million in rental income during 2020. What could happen to IIPR's operations if federal policy on cannabis is shifted under the Democrat-controlled Congress and the Biden White House is the big question. Neither side of Pennsylvania Avenue has made cannabis policy reform a priority at the moment. IIPR closed at $172.84 Wednesday, somewhat lower than its 52-week high of $222.08 but nowhere near its 52-week low of $63.00. Related Link: This REIT Reported $91.4 Million In Earnings in 2020 Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI): This Michigan-based REIT, which celebrated its 45th anniversary last year, invests in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. Sun Communities has an interest in 552 communities in 39 states and Ontario, and through its $2.1-billion acquisition last September of Safe Harbor Marinas LLC it also owns and operates 106 marinas across a 22-state span. Sun Communities is only one of two REITs focused on manufactured housing, and with its $16-billion cap, it's among the largest residential REITs on the market. And while the residential real estate market did not experience the pandemic-era convulsions of its commercial property counterparts, Sun Communities has chalked up a 96.6% occupancy rate across its portfolio and more than 96% rent collection. In the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings call, Chairman and CEO Gary Shiffman laid out a four-pronged strategy for 2021: Reinvestment in existing properties, continued acquisition pursuits of manufactured housing communities, RV resorts and marinas, construction of expansion sites and the construction of greenfield developments. "Together, these four strategies support the long-term sustainability of delivering industry-leading growth," he said. Sun Communities closed at $149.28 Wednesday, slightly under its 52-week high of $157.70 and distant from its 52-week low of $100.60. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA): This Connecticut-based REIT was founded in 1969 and offers a portfolio of 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Sixty-seven of the properties in its portfolio are shopping centers in the more affluent suburban markets within the New York City metropolitan area; the portfolio also includes three net-leased free-standing retail bank branches, four restaurants, six small office buildings and a child care center in New Jersey. Compared to other REITs, Urstadt Biddle might be considered on the small side: It has a market capitalization of $542 million and company insiders own $44 million in shares, with CEO William Biddle holding 6.4% of the total shares outstanding. On the plus side, however, Urstadt Biddle's geographic footprint saw an influx of new residents over the past 12 months who were eager to move out of the pandemic-ravaged Big Apple in search of less expensive real estate and a better quality of life. The business environment in these areas is reflected in the REIT's occupancy figures: 99.1% of its total tenants are currently open and operating based on annualized base rent. While the retail sector suffered a significant dent during the pandemic, this REIT concentrated on the properties that maintained their stability during the maelstrom. In announcing the third quarter earnings last September, CEO Biddle observed that 84% of the REIT's properties as measured by square footage "are anchored by grocery stores, wholesale clubs or pharmacies, and these businesses have remained open and thriving during this crisis, proving how critical they are to the communities that they serve." Urstadt Biddle closed at $16.45 Wednesday, nearer to its 52-week high of $18.63 than its 52-week low of $8.22. Image by Gerd Altmann / Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga4 Adobe Stock Analysts On Q1 Results, 'Improving Digital Tailwinds'Chinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Climb While Oil Falls Amid Suez Block: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities gained as investors weighed the outlook for vaccinations, economic growth and inflation. Oil tumbled after a rally spurred by the blockage of the Suez Canal.Banks and transportation companies led gains on the S&P 500 Index, and Boeing Co.’s plan to resume delivery of its 787 Dreamliners this week lifted the planemaker. An index of small-cap shares gained more than 1% as President Joe Biden announced a new goal of administering 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office. Nike Inc. fell on concern it risked a boycott in China.U.S. 10-year yields held steady after an auction of seven-year notes. Poor demand at last month’s sale helped trigger a global selloff in government debt and interest-rate sensitive stocks.U.S. equities are churning just below record highs as investors assess the latest progress and setbacks in the fight against Covid-19 amid concerns that a surge in economic growth could fuel inflation. Data Thursday showed a bigger-than-forecast drop in weekly jobless claims.“The markets are stuck in a lull where they are still taking some direction from the move in interest rates,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “At this point we’re trying to get some more news globally that will be the next catalyst.”In Europe, stocks edged lower, with concern over lockdown extensions and vaccine hiccups keeping cyclical shares on the back foot. The Polish zloty slumped to its weakest level since 2009 on growing concern that a worsening pandemic will delay this year’s economic recovery and put a strain on the budget.West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $60 a barrel, after adding almost 6% Wednesday. Tugs and diggers are trying to dislodge the ship stuck for a third day in the Suez Canal, a critical waterway for trade.Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell as much as 6.7%, reaching the lowest intraday price since March 15.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% as of 3:08 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro slipped 0.4% to $1.177.The British pound gained 0.4% to $1.3734.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.22 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.61%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.39%.Britain’s 10-year yield sank three basis points to 0.73%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.6% to $58.39 a barrel.Gold fell 0.3% to $1,729.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Snapple is getting a huge makeover, owner Keurig Dr. Pepper CEO reveals

    Keurig Dr. Pepper chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort tells Yahoo Finance Live the iconic Snapple brand will get a new look soon.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    What to make of markets today? Everything is both up and down. The major stock indexes are showing strong gains for the past year, but have seen recent pullbacks. High volatility, however, brings on opportunities. During these pullbacks, investors get a chance to ‘buy low and sell high,’ taking advantage of short-term falls in share prices. There’s risk, of course. Stocks don’t exist in a vacuum, and the forces tugging on them are subject to their own varying influences. Inflation worries, sparked by Federal spending plans, have pushed up bond yields, but the Federal Reserve has no intention of raising interest rates any time soon. The financial landscape is uncertain – and the only clarity is that, for now, stocks are currently offering the best rates of return. Wall Street’s analysts are still seeing plenty – in their words – attractive entry points, stocks that are primed for just this sort of trading. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on three such stocks. Let's take a closer look. AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) We'll start with AbCellera, which holds a fascinating position in the biotech industry. The company is a leader in human antibody research, researching the immune system to develop antibodies which be used as the base for new drugs and disease treatments. AbCellera – and its tech platform – have been involved in the fight against COVID-19 since last summer, researching potential antibody treatments for the virus. Its Covid-19 drug, Bamlanivimab, developed in partnership with Eli Lilly, was granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA this past November, and has shown positive results in two Phase 3 clinical trials. AbCellera is no stranger to pandemic-related research. The company had a leading role in the Pandemic Prevention Platform, part of the DARPA Biological Tech Office. AbCellera works on developing countermeasures to pandemic agents on an accelerated timescale. ABCL shares are new to the public market; the company held its IPO this past December. In its first day of trading, ABCL jumped from a $20 initial price to an afternoon high above $70 before closing the day at $58.90. The IPO raised over $555.5 million in gross proceeds. Since then, the stock has fallen, and ABCL shares are now down 55%. This opens up the ‘attractive entry point’ seen by Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth. “With the pace of new company creation in biotech at highs, and a clear value proposition for partners (high-throughput solution intended to shorten the antibody discovery cycle and generate higher probability drug candidates), we believe the pullback in shares offers an attractive entry point for investors looking to capitalize on the disruptive potential of a leading technology-powered drug discovery platform,” Fauth opined. Getting into the details, the Credit Suisse analyst adds, “We believe ABCL offers uniquely strong thesis fundamentals that clearly stand out from some of the comps that have lagged in recent days, including (1) visibility on substantial near-term cash flows generation from bamlanivimab and no financing overhang, (2) a differentiated and increasingly validated discovery platform with a large TAM, and (3) underappreciated LT business model optionality.” To this end, Fauth gives ABCL shares a $54 target price, suggesting a robust 103% upside potential by year’s end. His bullish target supports his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Fauth’s track record, click here) Sometimes, Wall Street’s analysts all agree, and that’s the case here. ABCL has 5 recent reviews and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $26.55 with an average target of $55.80 implying ~107% one-year upside. (See ABCL stock analysis on TipRanks) Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) The next 'attractive' stock we're looking at is Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a California-based clinical research firm focusing on RNA-targeted therapeutics. These medications are designed to interact with the patient’s own RNA, making for a precise treatment that disrupts disease processes. Ionis has three drugs approved and an active pipeline of candidates in development. The approved drugs are Spinraza, used to treat spinal muscular dystrophy; Tegsedi, used to treat the neurodegenerative disease ATTR; and Waylivra, which treat genetically caused triglycerides in the blood. Of the three drugs, Spinraza has the highest sales, and brought in $2 billion in worldwide revenue last year. More than 11,000 patients were receiving Spinraza at the end of 4Q20. The other two approved drugs, Tegsedi and Waylivra, saw product sales increase 65% from 2019 to 2020. Strong product sales allowed Ionis to finish 2020 with $1.9 billion in cash on hand. The stock has slipped 30% since its recent peak in January, but Oppenheimer's 5-star analyst Kevin Degeeter views the "current valuation as offering an attractive entry point for investors with 9-plus month outlook…” Expanding on this outlook, the analyst adds, “We view simplification of IONS's portfolio and transition from partnering to investment in wholly owned pipeline programs as offering a catalyst for unlocking value from the RNAi platform. We expect IONS shares to enjoy steady multiple expansion as the company diversifies revenue away from Spinraza royalties toward in-house orphan drug therapies, including TTR. There could be upside to our outlook if IONS identifies creative structures to unlock value from its broad pipeline of partnered programs with Biogen, Pfizer, Roche, and Novartis.” Based on the above, DeGeeter rates IONS shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $63 price target that implies room for a 49% one-year upside. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 6 Buys, 3 Holds and 2 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $56.70 average price target indicates 33% upside potential. (See IONS stock analysis on TipRanks) Equinix (EQIX) From biopharma and biotech, we’ll change gears and take a look at digital tech. Equinix is a leader in the colocation data center market, operating over 200 data centers in 25 countries across the America, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia. The company does business as a real estate investment trust, owning and managing the data centers, which are leased out to business clients. As can be imagined, a major owner/operator of data centers would find itself well-positioned to reap benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic – and Equinix did. It might be fairer to say, however, that the company’s model proved immune to the virus. Equinix’s business has been growing for 18 years, and the corona crisis couldn’t dent that. In 4Q20, the company recorded its 72nd consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. The top line for 2020 came in at $5.99 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Acquisition costs and losses due to debt extinguishment pushed income down by 27% yoy. Looking ahead, the company projects income in range of $6.58 billion to $6.64 billion, for another annual gain of 10% to 11%. Equinix is continuing to expand, and earlier this month released plans for $3 billion hyperscale program, financed in part by joint venture partners. The project will increase the company’s ability to meet the demands of its 10,000-strong customer base. Sami Badri, in his coverage of this stock for Credit Suisse, writes of Equinix’s general situation. “[As] we head towards a post-COVID world, digital leaders will be reminded of the importance of minimizing time to market and the ability to rapidly alter workload capabilities, both of which are eased through the use of the Equinix Metal Platform... Through its partner solutions EQIX will seek to complement its existing interconnection, networking and compute services to offer an expanded choice of Infrastructure as a Service solutions, which will only grow EQIX's appeal among data center customers looking for a long-term solution to best serve their end consumers,” Badri wrote. Regarding the stock’s value to investors, Badri adds, “EQIX is trading below large cap peer DLR based on consensus estimates, also a new recent development. We believe the recent pull back in EQIX's trading price makes this a very attractive entry point.” In all, the analyst gives this stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $942 price target implies a 43% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Badri’s track record, click here) Who doesn’t like a market leader with a near two-decade record of revenue growth? Wall Street’s analysts are unanimous here, giving EQIX 13 Buy reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are selling for $660.23, and their $838.92 average price target implies a 27% one-year upside potential from that level. (See EQIX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Don’t Buy the Wrong Volkswagen

    If you find two almost identical Volkswagens and one costs 25% less than the other, it should be obvious that you are better off buying the cheaper one. Investors seem to be forgetting the same logic applies to the stock market.

  • Dow Jones Rallies Amid Biden's First Press Conference; Warren Buffett Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied in mixed action as President Joe Biden held his first formal press conference since taking office. Warren Buffett stock RH rallied.

  • Equal Pay Day: Why women bear the brunt of 'subminimum' wage

    A new report highlights how many tipped female workers in the restaurant industry are being crushed, financially and emotionally, under the current federal standard of $2.13 an hour.

  • Novavax Stock Plunges On Report That Covid Vaccine Is Facing Delays In Europe

    Novavax is reportedly struggling to access the raw materials it needs to produce its coronavirus vaccine, according to a report that sent NVAX stock stumbling Thursday.

  • Democrats Weigh Increases in Corporate, Personal Income-Tax Rates

    As President Biden prepares to pitch his infrastructure, climate and education agenda, Democrats are considering possible tax increases alongside the effort, including boosting the corporate tax rate and the top marginal income-tax rate on individuals.

  • Retirees still have to pay 'hidden' taxes on Social Security, expert says

    Many Americans are surprised to learn that Social Security benefits can be taxed during retirement, according to one expert.

  • GOP Congressman blasts tax hikes to pay for infrastructure plan

    As Democratic lawmakers and the Biden administration explore ideas for an infrastructure plan — Rep. Rodney Davis (R., Ill.) is urging them not to raise taxes to pay for it.

  • Clippers acquire Rajon Rondo from Hawks for Lou Williams, picks, cash

    While Rajon Rondo has become a willing mentor in recent seasons for young players, he also has the credibility to hold star teammates accountable.