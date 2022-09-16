Hereford man stabbed, flown to Lubbock; suspect hides in attic but taken into custody

The Hereford Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident at an apartment complex Thursday, in which one person was critically injured and another taken into custody.

According to the Hereford Police Department reports, on Thursday, officers were notified of a possible stabbing in the 700 block of South Avenue K. As officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the head, back, and leg.

Hereford Police Department

Hereford EMS gave the male victim medical attention at the scene. He was later flown to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, with serious injuries to the face and neck. Due to the severity of his wounds, he was then flown to Lubbock for further medical care.

While officers were still on the scene, an investigation indicated that the suspect was still at that location. An approximately 40-year-old male suspect had hidden himself in the attic of the original apartment where the stabbing took place, police said.

The Hereford Police Department, Deaf Smith County Sherriff's department, and the Texas Game Wardens began their search and called out for the suspect to exit the attic. The suspect attempted to exit through the roof of the apartment building, but he later surrendered to law enforcement.

This incident is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Hereford man critically injured in stabbing; suspect arrested