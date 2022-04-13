Hereford Police Dept. releases info about deadly shooting; 17-year-old taken into custody

The Hereford Police Department released information about a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one dead and two male suspects in custody.

According to a news release, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Hereford Police Department received a call regarding a fight in progress near 13th Street and Star Street. Additional information indicated two male individuals were fighting. One of them was also reported to have been shot.

While officers were responding to that location, additional information was received that indicated the victim of the gunshot wound, Simon Tovar Jr., 20, was in the 300 block of Ave D. Hereford EMS, along with Hereford police officers, responded to that location, and found Tovar Jr., who died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Information obtained during the investigation of the homicide indicated Dayton Rodriguez, 17, was a suspect in the shooting, police said. With assistance from the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez was found in the 100 block of East Park Avenue and taken into custody, along with a juvenile male.

This incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Hereford police: 1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting