HEREFORD — The Hereford Police Department is seeking information in connection to a Monday night shooting incident and possible suspect.

According to a release posted by the police on Facebook, on Monday, Feb. 13 at about 10 p.m., the Hereford Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of East Park Avenue. Additional information indicated a man was reportedly lying on the ground. The victim in the incident was taken by private vehicle to Hereford Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as Martin Garcia, 26, Hereford police said.

"Attempts were made to locate Martin Garcia, however as of this press release, he remains at large," the release posted before 1 p.m. Tuesday notes. "A warrant for the arrest of Martin Garcia is being requested and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Hereford Police Department at (806) 363-7120."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Hereford police seek suspect in shooting that left man injured