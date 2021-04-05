Here're the Top-Performing Material ETFs of Q1

Sweta Jaiswal, FRM
·4 min read

The first quarter of 2021 has mostly been decent for investors. This eventful quarter saw President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, the passage of the $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package, the Reddit mania which completely surprised the Wall Street players, accelerated coronavirus vaccine distributions, reopening global economies along with rising 10-year Treasury Note yield and now, the tax hike worries.

Notably, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 surged 7.8% and 5.8%, respectively, in first-quarter 2021. These indices witnessed their fourth straight positive quarter, per a CNBC article. Notably, cyclical sectors like industrial, financial, energy and consumer discretionary saw increased attention from investors over the last three months. Markedly, stocks within the cyclical sectors mostly behave in tandem with the prevalent economic conditions and when growth returns to normal levels, these sectors will automatically perform well. In fact, the S&P 500 Materials Index gained 8.6% in the first quarter.

The materials sector, which tends to be the most sensitive to global economic growth expectations, is gaining from the Fed’s dovish stance. Notably, lower rates put pressure on the U.S. dollar that makes dollar-denominated materials cheaper for foreign investors. This, in turn, increases demand for products that these companies sell. Also, as the sector is highly dependent on interest rates for capital expenditures, lower rates act as a blessing.

The central bank has decided to maintain rates near zero until 2023, at least. Moreover, the central bank has raised its economic growth outlook considering the vaccine and stimulus optimism and it also expects higher inflation this year. The Fed has lifted its forecast for GDP growth to 6.5% in 2021 from 4.2% stated in December 2020. It has also raised the economic growth forecast from 3.2% to 3.3% for 2022. Moreover, growth is likely to cool down in 2023 to 2.2%. The Fed has predicted the longer-run growth measure at 2.3%.

Importantly, the Fed predicts unemployment to decline to 4.5% from 6.2% at present. This also compares favorably with the 5% forecast of December 2020. The unemployment levels for 2022 and 2023 are expected at 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Moreover, the Fed has predicted the longer-run growth measure at 4%.

The Fed’s projections for core inflation, as measured by personal consumption expenditures, are 2.2% for 2021, 2% for 2022 and 2.1% for 2023 along with the longer-run measure at 2%.

Encouragingly, Biden now aims at distribution of 200 million coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days since joining office, per a CNBC article. Notably, at least 100 million coronavirus vaccinations have already been distributed since his inauguration.

Markedly, the unemployment levels are also improving, signaling that the economy is on the mend. The U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February 2021 after a revised rise of 166,000 in January, beating market expectations of an increase of 182,000, per verified sources.

Top-Performing Materials ETFs in Q1

Against this backdrop, let’s look at some material ETFs that have gained more than 11% in first-quarter 2021:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF PYZ — up 16.2% in Q1

This ETF is based on the Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Technical Leaders Index. This fund manages $139.6 million in its asset base. The ETF charges 60 basis points (bps) in fees per year from investors. In total, the fund holds about 38 securities in its basket.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX ETF FXZ — up 14.9%

This fund has amassed about $287.1 million in its asset base and offers exposure to 38 stocks. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of the John Hancock Dimensional Materials Index. The ETF has 0.67% in expense ratio.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF RTM — up 12.3%

This fund provides exposure to 29 materials stocks, with AUM of $642 million. This is done by tracking the S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials Index. The ETF has 0.40% in expense ratio.

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF JHMA — up 11.6%

The most popular material ETF follows the John Hancock Dimensional Materials Index. This fund manages $26 million in its asset base. The ETF charges 40 bps in fees per year from investors. In total, the fund holds about 47 securities in its basket.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF IYM — up 11.1%

This ETF tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index and holds 35 stocks in its basket. It has AUM of $623.3 million and charges 43 bps in fees and expenses (read: 4 Sector ETFs to Watch for Gains in Q2).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
 
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Recommended Stories

  • How Has Q1 Been for Cathie Wood's ARK Invest?

    Let's take a look at how ARK Invest ETFs performed in first-quarter 2021.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple Jumps, Microsoft Is Breaking Out Today

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As CDC Says Vaccinated People Can Travel?

    Is Boeing stock a good buy as the CDC says vaccinated people can travel? Investors should look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and the BA stock chart.

  • Alphabet, Facebook Help Nasdaq Lead Stock Market; Why This ETF Looks Appealing Now

    The stock market held its solid gains into the close Monday, ending a bullish session with more positive signs and more leading stocks above buy points.

  • US STOCKS-Strong economic data lifts Dow, S&P 500 to record closes

    U.S. stocks rallied on Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record levels, as a round of strong economic data buoyed investor optimism for the economic reopening and a muted climb in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield kept inflation worries in check. An ISM survey for March showed a measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after S&P 500, Dow set record highs

    Stock futures opened flat after a record-setting session on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 sailing further above the 4,000 level.

  • Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys might wind up getting exactly what they paid for

    There could be some concern that the team’s eight unrestricted free agents may be too much of a bargain at just a combined $12.712 million in 2021.

  • The US Air Force says the Valkyrie drone launched another drone in a first for the aircraft

    On its sixth flight test, the Valkyrie drone also flew higher and faster than it had in previous tests.

  • Israel's president set to announce candidate to form new government

    Israel's president planned on Tuesday to announce a candidate to try to form a government after consultations he held with political parties left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the apparent favourite with the most endorsements. But the president, Reuven Rivlin, has wide discretion under law in making his choice. Israel's election on March 23, its fourth in two years, ended with neither a Netanyahu-led right-wing and religious bloc nor a prospective alliance of his opponents winning a parliamentary majority.

  • Far-Right Reinforcements Swarm Judge’s House for Ammon Bundy

    YoutubeJoey Gibson was struggling to find a parking place for his flag-festooned pickup truck. The residential Boise, Idaho, neighborhood was already crowded with people and vehicles, including a large motorhome with a “MAGA MONSTA” sign. (“She parked right in front of my driveway,” a resident shouted about the motorhome. “That’s not okay.”)Many in the crowd on Saturday were not locals. Gibson, the leader of the far-right streetfighting group Patriot Prayer, had traveled interstate from western Washington. He and others were there to protest outside the home of a judge involved in the case of Ammon Bundy, the leader of a different far-right group. The protest, which Gibson helped promote by sharing the judge’s address on the Internet, was a melting pot of fringe activists deeply invested in Bundy’s already-contentious court case.“We need civil disobedience and we need people who are courageous enough to go to jail while you guys haul them in there,” Gibson shouted through a megaphone at police who guarded Magistrate Judge David Manweiler house, while a crowd waved signs on the suburban street.Far-Right ‘People’s Rights’ Leader Tied to Bundy Family Busted for Threats in VegasThe protest outside Manweiler’s home, which was followed by a demonstration outside a Boise courthouse, was the latest development in Bundy’s escalating, and unusual, legal drama. The saga is testing the power of an alleged nationwide network of far-right activists Bundy calls People’s Rights, but also the ability of the legal system in a conservative state to hold even the most idolized far-right figures accountable.Bundy rose to prominence with two armed standoffs against federal agents: first, in 2014, in Nevada, with his father Cliven, and again at Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016. (In the latter case, Bundy and associates occupied a federal building at Malheur, and he was found not guilty on all charges related to the standoff.) When COVID-19 swept the country in Spring 2020, Bundy returned to the headlines, this time leading a new group called the People’s Rights network (web registry records suggest he’d begun work on the group pre-pandemic).Do you know something we should about the far right or Ammon Bundy? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.The People’s Rights network championed aggressive demonstrations, often by inserting themselves into elected officials’ personal lives. The group temporarily shut down an Idaho health board meeting by swarming health officials’ homes in December, and members have also allegedly trespassed into Idaho’s State Capitol in an August incident that served as an eerie forewarning to January’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.The demonstrations have led to a series of arrests for Bundy, including one at a high school football game where he refused to wear a mask, and another at the Idaho Capitol. That latter arrest, on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest, set off a cascade of legal spats that led to people like Gibson and the driver of the “MAGA MONSTA” protesting outside Manweiler’s home.In March, Bundy was due to appear in court for his trespassing case. But he and another defendant refused to wear masks in the courthouse, in violation of the building’s rules. They did not enter the building, and were eventually arrested for failure to appear for their court date.Rather than send the new case to another criminal trial, Manweiler ordered last week that Bundy’s “failure to appear” case be resolved through mediation with another judge. But Manweiler previously attempted to mediate Bundy’s cases, as the Idaho Statesman reported, and during a mediation this summer, Bundy reportedly skipped out early.“Mr. Bundy apparently has left the meeting,” Manweiler announced, ending the online event.Manweiler is not overseeing the latest round of mediation. Nevertheless, Bundy fans posted his address online to advertise the Saturday protest on his street. The event drew an assortment of right-wing and anti-mask activists.One attendee told a live streamer that she’d become involved with Bundy’s movement last year when she heard he was organizing a maskless Easter service for 1,000 people. After that, she remained involved with People’s Rights and lost her job for what she described as religious and anti-mask reasons. “I got fired in August because God told me not to wear a mask,” she said.Gibson, who arrived with a truckload of demonstrators, represented a more militant front. Like Bundy, Gibson is the founder of a far-right organization with a shaky legal history. Gibson’s Patriot Prayer is active around Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, where its members have collaborated with groups like the Proud Boys for rowdy demonstrations, and clashed with the left. (Gibson did not immediately return a request for comment.)Gibson is currently facing his own legal woes—even worse than Bundy’s. In August 2019, he was charged for his alleged role in a Patriot Prayer attack on a left-leaning Portland bar. According to a plainclothes police officer’s affidavit in that case, Patriot Prayer members planned to get in a fight with anti-fascists at the bar. They later descended on the left, allegedly knocking a woman unconscious and breaking one of her vertebrae with a baton.According to the affidavit, Gibson helped verbally instigate the fight, and was seen on video pushing the woman before she was knocked unconscious. Gibson has pleaded not guilty, and attempted to fight the case by filing a lawsuit against the district attorney who filed charges against him.A federal judge declined to take Gibson’s case in February. Still, an Oregon district attorney’s office announced in March that it would investigate the defendant’s claims against the DA. Two of Gibson’s five co-defendants in the case pleaded guilty and were sentenced in January.On Saturday, Gibson was focused on what he implied was a conspiracy in Bundy’s case, falsely alleging that COVID-19 was a pretext for a “takeover,” possibly by China. “That’s what COVID is about,” he said. “That’s what they’re trying to do here in the United States of America.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • Novavax starts allowing participants on placebo to get COVID-19 vaccine in trials

    If authorized for emergency use in the United States, Novavax's two-shot vaccine would help ramp up ongoing vaccination efforts in the country with currently authorized vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson. Participants who opt to do so will receive two additional doses of either vaccine for those who initially received placebo, or placebo for those who first got vaccine. All participants will continue to be "blinded" or not know if they got the experimental vaccine or a placebo.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • Wisconsin cities: Trump should pay legal bills for challenge

    The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine are asking a federal judge to make former President Donald Trump pay more than $42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging Wisconsin’s presidential election results. The request for legal fees comes just days after Gov. Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than $145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Monday.

  • Cancer diagnoses see a huge spike at age 65, study finds. Doctors speculate why

    The finding is concerning, given survivability decreases the longer screening and treatment is delayed.

  • Trump Jr. and girlfriend close deal on Florida homes. So, what do the neighbors say?

    Florida or bust.

  • 2 Democratic Senators are already saying Biden's infrastructure plan probably needs to change

    Sen. Joe Manchin, who's emerged as a key vote in the Democrats' 50-seat majority, said: "If I don't vote to get on it, it's not going anywhere."