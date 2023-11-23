Here's how to get a $10 Uber coupon over Thanksgiving weekend

Nov. 22—Bernalillo County DWI Prevention, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers have teamed up to provide safe transportation during Thanksgiving weekend by offering a $10 Uber coupon as part of the Take a Ride on Us program, according to a news release.

The Take a Ride on Us campaign is offering 1,500 rides now through 2 a.m. Monday.

Riders can use the code ABQTURKEY23 to receive a $10 voucher on the Uber app, good for two rides per person.

The voucher does not cover tips and cannot be used for Uber Eats.

The release added since 2017, the program has provided more than 30,000 rides in the Albuquerque area, and Bernalillo County has contributed $80,000 to this annual effort.