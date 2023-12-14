Here's an update on 3 county projects

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County commissioners were brought up to speed this week on a few major county-backed projects.

During their executive committee meeting Tuesday, project manager Jennifer Sawyer provided updates on the Three Rivers satellite courthouse, the Centreville courthouse courts building and work at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Sawyer gave a project-by-project breakdown.

Three Rivers satellite courthouse

Approximately 20,000-square-feet of the former Three Rivers Public Library is being converted for use by the county’s Friend of the Court and its Probate/Family Court. St. Joseph County purchased the West Michigan Avenue building and property in 2022 after the library relocated to a site downtown.

Sawyer said the first phase of interior work is complete. It includes drywall-finishing work.

“They’ve kind of phased out the drywall, so we’re finishing some of the office work before we start into the courtroom work,” she said. “We’ve got doorframes installed, we’ve got windows installed on the exterior, interior painting is ongoing, exterior painting is ongoing, the rooftop units have been set and the HVAC lines and ductwork going to those units are ongoing.”

Sawyer said fruitful meetings have taken place regarding the coordination of technology needs at the new site.

She said the computer switchover from the Centreville courthouse to the Three Rivers site will be among the final tasks prior to opening the new location in late April.

“As soon as the new (computer operations) are installed in Three Rivers, they can automatically start using it before we’re taking apart anything here (in Centreville),” she said.

The renovation is expected to cost more than $6.5 million.

St. Joseph County Courthouse

Centreville courts building

Sawyer said design work is ongoing in advance of redesigning areas used by circuit and district courts.

“We have completed a walkthrough with mechanical, electrical and architectural to verify where existing panels are, where the mechanical system is, verify some walls,” she said. “We’re definitely starting the conversation of phasing and moving. I’ve had a couple conversations with personnel … to make sure I understand their needs and each department’s needs, then coordinating with what the construction side will look like so we can start planning that phasing.”

An asbestos survey is planned before walls are broken down, she added.

Jail doors

Sawyer said the project has grown from replacing jail doors only to include replacing the jail area control room.

Three Rivers-based Brussee/Brady submitted the lone bid, an amount of $528,400.

Sawyer said the scope of work involved is extensive. She said crews will have to remove existing doors and frames from the existing masonry openings.

The job is expected to conclude next summer.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County courthouse, jail projects