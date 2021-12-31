Here's 4 Craven County court cases to watch for in 2022

A list of four upcoming Craven County court cases to watch in 2022.

The year of 2021 contained several criminal events in Craven County that shouldn't be forgotten in the new year.

From an officer shooting to drugs being planted on a minor, these four court cases were certain to leave residents questioning what will happen next.

Here is a look back at four offenses that dominated local headlines in 2021 and to keep an eye on in 2022:

Robert Westrup: Deputy shooting case

One Friday night in New Bern left a Craven County deputy injured after three officers were allegedly shot at on Oct. 1.

Robert Westrup now faces up to 25 years of attempted first degree murder and assault on law enforcement charges, according to court officials.

The background of the incident initiated when three deputies arrived at 165 Crooked Run Dr. to serve an involuntary commitment order.

More: Craven County Sheriff's Office releases names, conditions of deputies, suspect in Friday shooting

Previous: Craven County court: Robert Westrup faces up to 25 years in Oct. 1 shooting of deputy

The deputies approached the home to arrest Westrup, when he instead reportedly fired at the law enforcement, injuring deputy Zachary Bellingham in the stomach. Bellingham was previously reported to still have a long road to recovery.

Westrup is under a $2 million dollar bond and his next court date is scheduled for March 10 in Craven County District Court.

Lauren Rowe: Nanny cam exposes child abuse

Two New Bern parents decided to check their nanny cam while out and the recording showed their two-year-old son and possible abuse.

Lauren Rowe was the nanny in the video that has been watched and shared thousands of times.

More: New Bern babysitter charged in nanny cam child abuse case makes first court appearance

Viral Facebook post: New Bern woman arrested for alleged child abuse caught on nanny cam

The parents of the child, Max Oglesby and Laura Oglesby, posted the video on Oct. 27 which allegedly showed Rowe pulling their son's arms back trying to loop them and hold him by his wrists while trying to force feed him a pot pie.

Story continues

Rowe was arrested on Oct. 27 with a misdemeanor child abuse charge and faces up to 150 days in jail.

Her first appearance in court was Nov. 8 and her attorney, Lee Bettis, asked for the nanny cam video to be taken off of social media, but the judge denied the request without a hearing.

According to court officials, Rowe is to not babysit or be unsupervised with children under the age of 16 during the duration of the case. The second was that no contact is to be made with the 2-year-old victim or the victim's family.

Rowe is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 11.

Christopher Straight: Sexual Assault case

A former owner of a New Bern downtown business that closed in September turned himself into the police on Dec. 20 for a 2019 sexual offense.

Craven County Grand Jury decided on Dec. 13 that a trial should occur of a 2019 second degree forcible sexual offense against Christopher Paul Straight, a news release states.

The 2019 incident was brought to law enforcement's attention during a recent investigation of a separate and unrelated 2021 incident, according to a news release.

Previous: Former New Bern man indicted for alleged 2019 sexual assault offense

Straight posted his $50,000 on Dec. 20 and is scheduled to appear in Craven County Superior Court on Jan. 25.

Terry Keys: Accused of planting drugs on teenage daughter

During a traffic stop, Craven County law enforcement searched a vehicle in Vanceboro on Dec. 21.

The officers discovered 40 grams of heroin and 10 grams of crack cocaine allegedly hidden on the driver's 16-year-old daughter, a news release states.

More: Man arrested in Craven County after drugs were found hidden on his teenage daughter

Terry Juwain "TJ" Keys was the driver of the vehicle that was arrested with five pending charges.

The Beaufort County man is charged with two felony counts trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sell of controlled substances, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Keys is held in Craven County jail under a $3 million dollar bond and has a court date scheduled for court on Jan. 25.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Lauren Rowe, Westrup among 2022 upcoming Craven County NC court cases