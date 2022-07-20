Here's All 47 Republicans Who Voted For The Marriage Equality Act And Also What They Said About Their Decision To Do So
The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage act 267-157. All 220 Democrats voted for the bill with 47 Republicans joining them.
Here's all 47 Republicans who voted for the bill, and what they had to say about it (if they said anything at all).
1.Nancy Mace: South Carolina
We just passed the Respect for Marriage Act out of the House. I’m a big fan of marriage, having done it a few times. And If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples, more power to them. Trust me on this. ❤️🇺🇸
2.Mike Carey: Ohio
3.Kat Cammack: Florida
4.Kelly Armstrong: North Dakota
5.Don Bacon: Nebraska
As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should dictate who can marry each other based on gender, race, or ethnicity. Read my full statement here ⬇️https://t.co/JmqOgzrBQF
6.Cliff Bentz: Oregon
7.Ken Calvert: California
8.Liz Cheney: Wyoming
9.John Curtis: Utah
10.Chris Stewart: Utah
11.Lee Zeldin: New York
12.Michael Waltz: Florida
13.David Valadao: California
14.Rodney Davis: Illinois
15.Ashley Hinson: Iowa
I voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that respects & maintains settled law. Now, Democrats need to focus on policies that will help families: lowering costs for groceries & gas, securing our border to keep our communities safe & getting our economy working again.
16.Mike Turner: Ohio
17.Adam Kinzinger: Illinois
18.Mike Garcia: California
19.Jefferson Van Drew: New Jersey
20.Darrell Issa: California
21.Fred Upton: Michigan
22.Dan Meuser: Pennsylvania
23.Dan Newhouse: Washington
24.Peter Meijer: Michigan
While I do not believe either Loving v Virginia or Obergefell v Hodges will be overturned, the Supreme Court has asked Congress to do its job and tonight we did just that with the Respect for Marriage Act, which I voted in favor of. The bill is pretty straight forward… (1/3)
25.Mariannette Miller-Meeks: Iowa
26.Mario Diaz-Balart: Florida
27.Chris Jacobs: New York
28.Ann Wagner: Missouri
29.Jay Obernolte: California
30.Burgess Owens: Utah
31.Blake Moore: Utah
32.Carlos Gimenez: Florida
33.Tom Emmer: Minnesota
34.Scott Perry: Pennsylvania
35.Brian Fitzpatrick: Pennsylvania
36.Tom Rice: South Carolina
37.Nicole Malliotakis: New York
GOP Rep Nicole Malliotakis’ statement declaring she’ll vote to codify same-sex marriage and restating her regret for voting against the bill when she served in the NY Assembly.