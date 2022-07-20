Here's All 47 Republicans Who Voted For The Marriage Equality Act And Also What They Said About Their Decision To Do So

The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage act 267-157. All 220 Democrats voted for the bill with 47 Republicans joining them.

According to the NY Times, the bill would "codify the federal protections for same-sex couples that were put in place in 2015, when the Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges established same-sex marriage as a right under the 14th Amendment."

Here's all 47 Republicans who voted for the bill, and what they had to say about it (if they said anything at all).

1.Nancy Mace: South Carolina

2.Mike Carey: Ohio

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

3.Kat Cammack: Florida

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

4.Kelly Armstrong: North Dakota

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

5.Don Bacon: Nebraska

6.Cliff Bentz: Oregon

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

7.Ken Calvert: California

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

8.Liz Cheney: Wyoming

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

9.John Curtis: Utah

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

10.Chris Stewart: Utah

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Pool / Getty Images

11.Lee Zeldin: New York

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

12.Michael Waltz: Florida

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Riccardo Savi / Getty Images for Concordia Summit

13.David Valadao: California

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

14.Rodney Davis: Illinois

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

15.Ashley Hinson: Iowa

16.Mike Turner: Ohio

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

17.Adam Kinzinger: Illinois

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

18.Mike Garcia: California

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

19.Jefferson Van Drew: New Jersey

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

20.Darrell Issa: California

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

21.Fred Upton: Michigan

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

22.Dan Meuser: Pennsylvania

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

23.Dan Newhouse: Washington

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

24.Peter Meijer: Michigan

25.Mariannette Miller-Meeks: Iowa

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

26.Mario Diaz-Balart: Florida

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

27.Chris Jacobs: New York

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

28.Ann Wagner: Missouri

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Pool / Getty Images

29.Jay Obernolte: California

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

30.Burgess Owens: Utah

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Pool / Getty Images

31.Blake Moore: Utah

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

32.Carlos Gimenez: Florida

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

33.Tom Emmer: Minnesota

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

34.Scott Perry: Pennsylvania

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

35.Brian Fitzpatrick: Pennsylvania

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

36.Tom Rice: South Carolina

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Pool / Getty Images

37.Nicole Malliotakis: New York

38.Tony Gonzales: Texas

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

39.Maria Elvira Salazar: Florida

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

40.Andrew Garbarino: New York

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

41.Anthony Gonzalez: Ohio

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

42.Mike Simpson: Idaho

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

43.Elise Stefanik: New York

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

44.David Joyce: Ohio

No statement on social media.

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

45.Bryan Steil: Wisconsin

Samuel Corum / Getty Images
Samuel Corum / Getty Images

46.John Katko: New York

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

47.Brian Mast: Florida

No statement on social media.&nbsp;

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

