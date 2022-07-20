Here's All 47 Republicans Who Voted For The Marriage Equality Act And Also What They Said About Their Decision To Do So

Associated Press

Leftist Brazilian politician Ciro Gomes made his presidential candidacy official at an event in capital of Brasilia on Wednesday, less than three months before the election. Gomes' chances of winning the election appear slim, with just 8% of respondents saying they plan to vote for him in October, according to the latest Datafolha poll conducted in June. Gomes, a politician from Brazil's northeast region, is the candidate for the Democratic Labor Party, and his candidacy is expected to put a dent in da Silva's support during the first round of the election.