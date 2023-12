Here's when all 67 Florida school districts will close - and reopen - for winter break

Fresh from Thanksgiving break, many Florida students are already looking forward to the winter break. Parents may have a different perspective.

Every school district sets its own schedule, although the state sets the minimum amount of instruction time for Florida students at 180 days, according to the National Center for Education Statistics,

This year, while most students will leave the classroom behind around Dec. 22, some get off as early as Dec. 18.

And while most students return around Jan. 8, a few return as early as Jan. 2 while others return may not get back into the classroom until Jan. 10.

Here's the winter break schedule for all 67 of Florida's counties.

When are Florida schools closed for winter break?

How many days of school are required in Florida?

That amount of time is typical across the country, although there are a few states requiring slightly fewer or more days.

Florida requires children in kindergarten through grade 3 to have instructional time of 720 hours.

That time increases to 900 hours for students in grades 4 through 12, although school districts have the option to meet either minimum hours per school year or days per school year.

More than half the schools across the country require a minimum number of hours per school day. Florida does not.

