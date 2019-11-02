Here's What Albemarle Corporation's (NYSE:ALB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Albemarle Corporation's (NYSE:ALB) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Albemarle's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 12.53. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $12.53 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Albemarle:

P/E of 12.53 = $64.49 ÷ $5.15 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Albemarle's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.2) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Albemarle's P/E.

NYSE:ALB Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 2nd 2019 More

Albemarle's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Albemarle grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 70% gain was both fast and well deserved. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 4.3%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Albemarle's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 22% of Albemarle's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Albemarle's P/E Ratio

Albemarle has a P/E of 12.5. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.0. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research.