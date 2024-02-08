Here's how you can follow along with the Wisconsin contestant on season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

If you're looking for more sappy, and rural, romance ahead of Valentine's Day, you can watch Wisconsin's own Grace Girard try to wrangle a partner on the latest season of "Farmer Wants a Wife."

Girard, 25, survived the first round of eliminations in episode one last week. She is one of five women now trying to win the favor of potato farmer Brandon Rogers, 29.

Here's how you can follow along with the series.

Grace Girard dining at the Hobnob supper club in Racine. The Wisconsinite will be on FOX's "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 2, which premiered at 8 p.m. CT Feb. 1. Episodes air Thursday on Fox.

How to watch season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Episodes air Thursday at 8 p.m. CST. on FOX (Channel 6). If you miss an episode, or would like to re-watch one, they are available on Hulu the day after airing.

Who is the Wisconsin contestant on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

Girard is a communications associate from Caledonia, in Racine County.

She told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a previous interview she loves Wisconsin sports — especially the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers — and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2019.

In her free time, Girard enjoys spending time with friends and family, playing tennis and being out and about in Milwaukee.

What is 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

"Farmer Wants a Wife" is "the most successful dating show in the world," according to Fox. The American version is based on a British show of the same name.

It airs in 32 countries and has resulted in more than 200 marriages and over 510 children.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to watch season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' with Grace Girard