Here's how an AmeriCorps team is helping Habitat for Humanity, Food Bank in Columbia

A group of 10 young adults in the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps are once again in Columbia aiding Show-Me Central Missouri Habitat for Humanity and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

They are here through Dec. 17, but originally arrived Nov. 4.

Split into teams, they trade off tasks either with the Show-Me Habitat or the Food Bank, such as putting finishing touches on four homes in the organization's Boone Prairie Subdivision or at the Food Bank Market on the business loop. Teams also help out at the Show-Me Habitat's ReStore.

“We applied for an AmeriCorps team to help lead volunteers to complete the homes started during Blitz Build. So much can get accomplished when volunteers have additional support while learning construction skills,” said Ashley Switzer, director of community outreach with Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity.

This is just one project undertaken by the NCCC team. The team travels to different locales, participating in a variety of six- to eight-week projects through July 18. The Columbia project was the first stop following a three-week training in Denver.

NCCC teams have made a stop in Columbia aiding the Food Bank since 2019 and Show-Me Habitat since 2021. Collectively, they’ve hosted eight teams serving a total of over 27,000 hours in the community.

