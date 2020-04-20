Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:762) After Its Annual Results

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:762) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.9% to HK$5.00 in the week after its latest annual results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of CN¥291b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.6% to hit CN¥0.37 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

SEHK:762 Past and Future Earnings April 20th 2020

After the latest results, the 23 analysts covering China Unicom (Hong Kong) are now predicting revenues of CN¥296.7b in 2020. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 2.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 13% to CN¥0.42. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥296.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥0.42 in 2020. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of CN¥6.94, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values China Unicom (Hong Kong) at CN¥10.75 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥3.84. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting China Unicom (Hong Kong)'sgrowth to accelerate, with the forecast 2.1% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 5.4% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, China Unicom (Hong Kong) is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that China Unicom (Hong Kong)'s revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.