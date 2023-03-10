Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) After Its Annual Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.6% to CHF101,200 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of CHF5.0b and statutory earnings per share of CHF2,387 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's eleven analysts is for revenues of CHF5.25b in 2023, which would reflect a modest 5.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF5.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF2,579 in 2023. So we can see that while the consensus made no real change to its revenue estimates, it also no longer provides an earnings per share estimate, suggesting that revenues are what the market is focusing on after the latest results.

We'd also point out that thatthe analysts have made no major changes to their price target of CHF104,750. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF125,500 and the most bearish at CHF84,000 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.1% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.7% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 4.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF104,750, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

