Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) After Its Full-Year Results

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 44% over the past week following Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DNA) latest yearly results. Revenues of US$314m crushed expectations, although expenses also blew out, with the company reporting a statutory loss per share of US$1.35, 595% bigger than analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings' eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$310.3m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 87% to US$0.16. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$310.3m and losses of US$0.12 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a very substantial increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$11.00, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 309% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings that you should be aware of.

