Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Kardex Holding AG (VTX:KARN) After Its Annual Results

A week ago, Kardex Holding AG (VTX:KARN) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat expectations with revenues of €566m arriving 4.8% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were €4.95, 3.1% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Kardex Holding from six analysts is for revenues of €615.8m in 2023 which, if met, would be a notable 8.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €569.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of €6.59 in 2023. The thing that stands out most is that, while there's been a small increase to revenue estimates, the consensus no longer provides an EPS estimate, suggesting that revenue is more important following the latest results.

There's been no real change to the consensus price target of CHF204, with Kardex Holding seemingly executing in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Kardex Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF231 and the most bearish at CHF180 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Kardex Holding is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Kardex Holding's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.9% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kardex Holding to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts upgraded their revenue estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

