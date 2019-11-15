Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For NATCO Pharma Limited Following Its Earnings Miss

NATCO Pharma Limited (NSE:NATCOPHARM) missed earnings with its latest second-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic analysts. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 6.9% short of analyst estimates at ₹4.9b, and earnings of ₹34.87 per share missed forecasts by 7.8%. Analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see analysts' latest post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NSEI:NATCOPHARM Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for NATCO Pharma from ten analysts is for revenues of ₹21b in 2020, which is a reasonable 3.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to accumulate 3.4% to ₹30.67. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of ₹22b and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹36.06 in 2020. Analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a substantial drop in earnings per share forecasts.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the ₹683 price target, showing that analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on the stock's intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic NATCO Pharma analyst has a price target of ₹860 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at ₹487. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await NATCO Pharma shareholders.

Further, we can compare these estimates to past performance, and see how NATCO Pharma forecasts compare to the wider market's forecast performance. It's pretty clear that analysts expect NATCO Pharma's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 22% over the past five years. By way of comparison, other companies in this market with analyst coverage, are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that analysts still expect NATCO Pharma to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The biggest highlight of the new consensus is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for NATCO Pharma. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target held steady at ₹683, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on analysts' estimated valuations.

