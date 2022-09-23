1

Here's how AOC unwittingly sparked NY Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization

Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
alexandria ocasio cortez michael cohen edit
Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, walks past committee member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., center, during a break in Cohen's testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

  • New York AG Letitia James announced a $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his business this week.

  • But the investigation into his business practices was sparked at a 2019 Congressional hearing.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen about Trump's alleged fraud.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's probing questions at a congressional hearing more than three years ago bore legal fruit this week when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $250 million civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump — and credited the Democratic lawmaker with sparking the investigation.

The New York attorney general's office announced Wednesday that it had asked federal prosecutors to investigate Trump's business practice regarding possible federal crimes.

The request comes on the heels of James filing a sprawling lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children, and the Trump Organization, accusing the former president of inflating his net worth and claiming that his business artificially inflated or deflated asset values for tax purposes.

The announcement is the culmination of James' three-year probe into Trump and his New York business empire. But the story of Trump's most recent legal malady begins at a February 2019 congressional hearing — where a then-freshman lawmaker went toe-to-toe with a convicted criminal.

Just one month into her newfound role as a congresswoman, Ocasio-Cortez stole the show at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing where Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, testified publicly against his one-time boss.

Ocasio-Cortez, who sent shockwaves through Washington, DC, the year prior after she unseated a longtime lawmaker in New York's Democratic primary, earned praise for her questions and follow-ups which prompted Cohen to make some enlightening revelations.

The New York congresswoman probed Cohen about whether Trump had ever provided inflated assets to an insurance company.

Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in two separate investigations, confirmed that the then-president had offered up fraudulent asset information. Cohen also said several Trump Organization executives, including Allen Weisselberg, Ron Lieberman, and Matthew Calamari, were aware of such practices.

"And where would the committee find more information on this?" Ocasio-Cortez asked. "Do you think we need to review his financial statements and his tax returns in order to compare them?"

"Yes, and you'd find it at the Trump Org," Cohen replied.

 

The New York attorney general this week credited the 2019 exchange with prompting the probe.

"I will remind everyone that this investigation only started after Michael Cohen, the former lawyer, his former lawyer, testified before Congress and shed light on this misconduct," James said.

Trump responded to the New York AG's suit in a statement on Truth Social, accusing James of being a "failed AG" with a "lack of talent." A lawyer for Trump also released a statement, saying James' office is focused neither on "the facts nor the law" and is instead interested in advancing her "political agenda."

State prosecutors in the case are aiming to permanently ban the Trump family from doing business in New York after James said Wednesday that her office believes there is enough evidence in the civil suit to show that Trump and his organization violated federal criminal law.

It's the most recent legal trouble for Trump, who faces a slew of increasing legal troubles, including an FBI probe into how he handled classified materials.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

    The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at two separate events. “Sad thing is, Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you’re ready to talk,” Dixon told a crowd at an event in Troy while speaking about the need to cut business regulations.

  • Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska Meets With World Leaders

    During her trip to the United Nations' 77th General Assembly, she championed the needs of Ukrainian children.

  • McCarthy Rolls Out a Republican Agenda

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) on Friday unveiled a conservative populist agenda ahead of the midterm elections, giving voters a sense of what Republicans hope to accomplish if they can win control of one or both houses of Congress in November. Speaking to a crowd in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, and joined by a number of Republican representatives, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and rising far-right star Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-G

  • Iran: Death of Mahsa Amini sparks antigovernment protests

    Antigovernment protests have broken out across Iran following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman while in police custody. Mahsa Amini was reportedly arrested in Tehran by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress code on Sept. 13. Amini died on Sept. 16 after spending three days in a coma. Yahoo News explains how the protests spread and how the Iranian government is cracking down on dissent.

  • Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

    New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a lawsuit that alleges decades-long fraud by the former president, his family and his associates. Even people who have reported on the Trumps for a long time are surprised by its magnitude

  • Trump: I can declassify docs by 'thinking'

    STORY: The power to declassify documents at will, just by thinking about them.That’s what former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking on Fox News, claims all presidents of the United States can do.“If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, it’s declassified, even by thinking about it.”Trump also seemingly indicated he intentionally sent those documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate, an argument his lawyers so far avoided making in court.“Because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or to wherever you’re sending it. And there doesn’t have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn’t have to be. You’re the president, you make the decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. We – I declassified everything.”Around 100 documents, bearing “classified” markings, were recovered from Trump’s Palm Beach home in August.Investigators are probing whether he mishandled government records, after 11,000 were found in total.Legal experts interviewed by Reuters said Trump’s statements may backfire, as his bid to stop a criminal investigation unravels.The Justice Department’s former head of counterintelligence found the Fox News interview highly incriminating.David Laufman said: “Prosecutors must lick their chops every time Trump makes a public statement that is equivalent to making evidentiary admissions, like talking about sending documents marked classified down to Mar-a-Lago because, according to his account, he thought about declassifying them.”A law professor from George Mason University said unless Trump can come up with evidence of declassification, there’s quote “no way he can prevail”.And, if he had that evidence, his lawyers would have presented it already. Trump suffered courtroom setbacks this week, with appellate judges restoring investigators’ access to seized classified files on Wednesday, and overturning a District Judge’s decision to wall off these documents.He may appeal to the Supreme Court, but experts found a hearing unlikely.The federal appellate court, called Trump’s “declassification” argument a red herring.The FBI search warrant cited several laws, which make it criminal to mishandle government documents – not necessarily just classified ones. Even though Trump’s potential paths to ward off the documents probe appear to get narrower, he hasn’t been charged with crimes yet, and the presence of an investigation doesn’t mean he will be.Trump’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Fed will tolerate a recession, and 5 other things we learned from Powell’s press conference

    The Federal Reserve will tolerate a recession and five other things we learned from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday.

  • Republicans unveil 90s-throwback midterm election agenda

    The House minority leader introduced the Republicans’ ‘Commitment to America’, focusing on Biden and not on Trump

  • Zulgad: Vikings’ offense is a work in progress, but patience won’t last much longer

    The latest from @jzulgad: The Vikings have seen struggles on offense this season. and that's because it's a work in progress

  • Cowboys News: Turpin secret skills revealed, young TEs’ time is now

    Prescott being ready for Week 4 is Jones marketing, the biggest surprise of the Cowboys season so far, KaVontae Turpin shows dunk skills. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Judge asks Trump lawyers to back up claims on seized documents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge reviewing records seized from Donald Trump's Florida home asked the former president's lawyers on Thursday to provide any evidence casting doubt on the integrity of the documents, which Trump has made unsubstantiated claims were planted by FBI agents. Senior federal judge Raymond Dearie, appointed by another judge to vet the documents to assess whether some should be withheld from investigators as privileged, also asked the Justice Department to certify by Monday a detailed property inventory of materials the FBI seized in the court-approved Aug. 8 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. Dearie asked Trump's lawyers to submit by Sept. 30 a list of specific items in that inventory "that plaintiff asserts were not seized from the premises."

  • Daylight saving time 2022: U.S. Senate OK'd Sunshine Protection Act, but Georgia will still fall back, for now

    Love it or hate it, it's coming up: Daylight saving time. Get ready to "fall back" at 2 a.m. EST Nov. 6, 2022, when Georgia residents set clocks back 1 hour

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Poses in Bikini as She Shares How She’s Embracing “Wrinkles” Ahead of 50th Birthday

    Gwyneth Paltrow shares how she’s coming to terms with past “mistakes” and the steps she’s taken to love her body ahead of her 50th birthday.

  • Whoopi Goldberg apologies for joke about Lindsay Graham’s sexuality

    Goldberg isn’t the first person to joke about the senator’s sexuality, but she’s likely the most famous

  • Cherokee Nation’s Case For Congressional Delegate To Get A House Committee Hearing

    A treaty from the Andrew Jackson era allows the tribe to send a representative to Congress, but questions on seating remain.

  • BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin at Ohio State

    The Badgers and Buckeyes go at it in primetime on Saturday night

  • Man admits to running over 18-year-old after they had political argument, ND cops say

    The suspect believed the 18-year-old was a part of a far-right extremist group, according to officers.

  • 'Nonsense on stilts': Legal experts dismiss Trump's claim that presidents can declassify documents 'even by thinking about it'

    Amid the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into his handling of classified materials, former President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered a new and unusual defense: that he had the power to declassify documents with his mind.

  • This One Sentence in the Ruling Overturning Judge Cannon's Pro-Trump Decision Says It All

    "For our part," the panel wrote, "we cannot discern why Plaintiff would have an individual interest in or need for any of the one-hundred documents with classification markings."

  • Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade

    "Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.