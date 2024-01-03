Here's who will appear on your spring ballot for Wisconsin Rapids mayor and other local seats

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids and Wood County voters will find a mix of incumbents and new faces on their ballots for the spring election.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file their nomination papers for Wisconsin Rapids mayor and Common Council, a municipal judge position, Wisconsin Rapids School Board and Wood County Board.

Nomination papers can be challenged for things like issues with signatures or addresses for three days following the nomination paper filing deadline. A primary will be held Feb. 20 for seats with more than two qualified candidates, and the spring general election between the top two candidates will be held April 2.

The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune compiled the following list of candidates for the spring election. To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Rapids mayor

Wisconsin Rapids voters will be selecting a new mayor this spring. Mayor Shane Blaser announced Oct. 18 that he will not be seeking reelection. In Wisconsin Rapids, the position of mayor is a two-year term. Because there are four candidates for mayor, a primary will be held Feb. 20 to narrow the candidates to two.

Candidates for mayor: Tom Terry Mews, Nicholas Palmquist, Preston M. Seitz and Matt Zacher.

Wisconsin Rapids Common Council

Wisconsin Rapids alderpersons serve two-year terms with half the seats up for election each year. In 2024, the even-numbered districts, 2 through 8, will be on the ballot. Donald Jay Bemke, who currently represents District 8, has filed a notice of noncandidacy, which means he will not be a candidate for his seat.

Candidates for District 2 alderperson: Dean Veneman (incumbent)

Candidates for District 4 alderperson: Jeff Penzkover and Tom Rayome (incumbent)

Candidates for District 6 alderperson: Dennis Polach (incumbent)

Candidates for District 8 alderperson: Madalyn Palmquist and Jaime Sparkes

Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Court

The Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Court judge seat will be on the ballot this spring. Peter Kastenholz last won the seat in 2020. The municipal judge seat is a four-year term.

Candidates for municipal judge: Peter A. Kastenholz (incumbent)

Wisconsin Rapids School Board

Three of the seven seats on the School Board are up for election. A primary will not be required because there are only five candidates. School Board members serve three-year terms. Current board member Larry Davis is not seeking reelection.

Candidates for School Board: John Benbow Jr. (incumbent), Katie Bielski-Medina (incumbent), Christopher D. Inda, Craig Manka and Elizabeth St. Myers.

Wood County Board

All 19 Wood County Board seats are up for election this spring. Board members serve a two-year term. Current board members Ed Wagner (District 4), Adam Fischer (District 5) and William Winch (District 9) are not seeking reelection.

Candidates for District 1 supervisor: Dave LaFontaine (incumbent) and Wayne Schulz

Candidates for District 2 supervisor: Donna Rozar (incumbent)

Candidates for District 3 supervisor: Tom Buttke (incumbent)

Candidates for District 4 supervisor: Russ Perlock

Candidates for District 5 supervisor: Timothy Hovendick

Candidates for District 6 supervisor: Allen W. Breu (incumbent)

Candidates for District 7 supervisor: Bill Voight (incumbent)

Candidates for District 8 supervisor: Jake Hahn (incumbent)

Candidates for District 9 supervisor: Scott D. Brehm

Candidates for District 10 supervisor: Lee P. Thao (incumbent)

Candidates for District 11 supervisor: Jeff Penzkover (incumbent)

Candidates for District 12 supervisor: Laura Valenstein (incumbent)

Candidates for District 13 supervisor: John A. Hokamp (incumbent)

Candidates for District 14 supervisor: Dennis Polach (incumbent)

Candidates for District 15 supervisor: Bill Clendenning (incumbent)

Candidates for District 16 supervisor: Lance A. Pliml (incumbent)

Candidates for District 17 supervisor: Joseph H. Zurfluh (incumbent)

Candidates for District 18 supervisor: Brad R. Hamilton (incumbent)

Candidates for District 19 supervisor: Bill Leichtnam (incumbent)

