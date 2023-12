Here's who applied to be candidates in the Nueces County primary elections

Voters can now get an early glimpse of who may be asking for their support in the upcoming Democratic and Republican parties’ primary elections.

The deadline for filing closed at 6 p.m. Monday, with a list of candidate-hopefuls posted on the Texas Secretary of State website. They include countywide elections, as well as races for state representatives and state senators.

The list isn’t finalized until candidates are certified and the sample ballots are being assembled, said Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands.

Election Day for the primaries is March 5.

The list of candidates who filed applications for Nueces County office or state offices representing part of Nueces County, as shown on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, include:

Republican Party

Nueces County Attorney

Jenny P. Dorsey (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Attorney

Nueces County Sheriff

JC Hooper (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Sheriff

Nueces County tax assessor-collector

Kevin Kieschnick (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Tax assessor-collector

Nueces County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Rachel Caballero

Status: In primary

Occupation: Self-employed

Mike Pusley

Status: In primary

Occupation: Retired

Nueces County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Larry Cantu Jr.

Status: In primary

Occupation: Education administrator

Rene Cervantes

Status: In primary

Occupation: Former police chief

Nueces County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1

Manuel Manny Rangel

Status: In primary

Occupation: Retired

Nueces County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 1

Jo Woolsey (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 1

Nueces County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Place 1

Josh Butler

Status: In primary

Occupation: Home inspector/investor

Nueces County Constable, Precinct 1

Chris Dorr

Status: In primary

Occupation: Law enforcement

Nueces County Constable, Precinct 2

Mike Boucher

Status: In primary

Occupation: Owner AC/heat

Kevin Hill

Status: In primary

Occupation: Retired

Jason McCahan (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Constable

Nueces County Constable, Precinct 3

Elliott Martinez

Status: In primary

Occupation: Deputy constable

Nueces County Constable, Precinct 4

Monty Allen

Status: In primary

Occupation: Law enforcement

Nueces County Constable, Precinct 5

Oscar Mendoza (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation

Melissa Trevino-Ramon

Status: In primary

Occupation: Deputy constable

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals, District, Place 2

Jenny Cron

Status: In primary

Occupation: Attorney

State Senator, District 27

Adam Hinojosa

Status: In primary

Occupation: CFO

State Representative, District 34

Denise Villalobos

Status: In primary

Occupation: Engineer

State Representative, District 32

Todd Hunter (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Law

Democratic Party

Nueces County Sheriff

Mike Tamez

Status: In primary

Occupation: Law enforcement

Nueces County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Robert Hernandez (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: County commissioner

Jesse Molina

Status: In primary

Occupation: Drug/alcohol counselor

Nueces County commissioner, Precinct 2

John Marez (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: County commissioner

Joe Ortiz

Status: In primary

Occupation: Building consultant

Nueces County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 1

Terry Henderson

Status: In primary

Occupation: Disabled veteran

Nueces County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, Place 1

Robert “Bobby” Gonzalez (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Store owner/rancher

Jesse Rojas III

Status: In primary

Occupation: General foreman

Nueces County, County Constable, Precinct 1

Randy Balderas

Status: In primary

Occupation: Chief deputy, Precinct 4

Felipe Martinez

Status: In primary

Occupation: Deputy constable

Frank Yzaguirre

Status: In primary

Occupation: Home health provider

Nueces County Constable, Precinct 3

Jimmy Rivera (incumbent)

Status: Accepted

Occupation: Constable, Precinct 3

State Senator, District 20

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Attorney

State Senator, District 27

Morgan Lamantia (incumbent)

Status: In primary

Occupation: Attorney

State Representative, District 32

Cathy McAuliffe

Status: In primary

Occupation: Professor

State Representative, District 34

Roland Barrera

Status: In primary

Occupation: Small business owner

Solomon P. Ortiz Jr.

Status: In primary

Occupation: Nonprofit executive director

More: Here are the elections results for the 2023 November election in South Texas countiesEdit

