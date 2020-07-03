Here's What Aptorum Group Limited's (NASDAQ:APM) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Aptorum Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$116m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Aptorum Group.

Check out our latest analysis for Aptorum Group

NasdaqGM:APM Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aptorum Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Aptorum Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NasdaqGM:APM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

Aptorum Group is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Chung Yuen Huen is the largest shareholder with 67% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have significant control over the outcome or future of the company, which is why insider ownership is usually looked upon favourably by prospective buyers. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 15% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 0.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Note that two of the top three shareholders are also President and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, once again pointing to significant ownership by company insiders.