Here's What Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I's (NASDAQ:ARCK) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$216m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 12% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Arbor Commercial Mortgage, Llc, Asset Management Arm with 21% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.1% and 5.4% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 50% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

