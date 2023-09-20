Here's what Arizona's Congress members are saying about the government shutdown standoff

Congress has only 12 days to pass the needed appropriations bills to avoid a federal government shutdown, but several far-right House Republicans, including some of Arizona's representatives, are complicating that effort.

In June 2023, President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which had the backing of Republican leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate. It raised the debt ceiling and set limits on annual spending. Through the passage of that law, Republican leaders made a deal with Biden that 12 appropriation bills would be passed with bipartisan support, which the Senate did.

However, far-right Republicans in the House, especially members of the Freedom Caucus, were unhappy with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with Biden. They want less spending than the deal laid out.

Now, another deal needs to be made before the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

Over the weekend, several Republicans, ranging from moderate to more hardline representatives, reached an agreement on a short-term spending bill, known as a continuing resolution. If passed, the legislation would allow Congress and McCarthy, R-Calif., until the end of October to find and create a more long-term solution for 2024's budget.

However, that deal may not be the answer either because Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said it would not pass the Senate on the Senate floor. McCarthy also canceled Tuesday a vote on the legislation.

On Aug. 21, the House Freedom Caucus said in a written statement that they would oppose any spending bill or continuing resolution that fails to include the "Secure the Border Act of 2023," address the "unprecedented weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI" and end the Pentagon's policy of providing service members with funds to receive abortion care if they are in state that restricts the care. They also said they opposed providing a "blank check" to Ukraine.

McCarthy was forced to make concessions to the Freedom Caucus after it took him 15 rounds of voting to win the speaker's gavel in January 2023. Members and allies of the caucus include four House Republicans from Arizona: Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Eli Crane, Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Debbie Lesko.

What Arizona's Congress members are saying about the government shutdown standoff

Rep. Andy Biggs greets attendees during the Arizona GOP biennial statutory meeting at Dream City Church on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Phoenix.

Members of the group, such as Biggs, Crane and even non-caucus member Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., have been critical of the nation's debt and urged for a cut back in spending through this most recent budget bill -- even if that means a government shutdown.

On Tuesday, Crane took to X, saying, "It’s time to force lasting change or grind this machine to a halt." Ciscomani echoed a similar sentiment later that day on X. "We must get Washington’s rampant spending under control," he stated.

Biggs also criticized House Leadership and McCarthy. He said on X on Monday, "They've had all year to figure this out, yet we find ourselves scrambling in the 11th hour again."

However, Arizona's House Republicans weren't the only ones to speak out surrounding the potential government shutdown.

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., signed a letter with 14 other representatives calling on McCarthy to find common ground in the House to avoid a "costly and unnecessary shutdown," Stanton posted Monday on X.

"We urge you, at the very least, bring bills similar to the bipartisan bills that have already passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee for a vote on the House Floor," the letter says. "Whether the Senate bills pass or fail, all Representatives — Republicans or Democrats — deserve the opportunity to show their constituents that they are working to responsibly keep the government open."

A shutdown can have a variety of impacts. They happen when Congress fails to enact the 12 annual appropriation bills, which range from agriculture to energy and water to transportation and housing and more, then the federal agencies must cease all non-essential functions until Congress acts, according to Brookings Institution.

Many times, this leads to federal employees to stop working and not get paid during the shutdown. Delays in processing passports, small business loans, government benefits and more can occur. While a shutdown is unlikely to have a large impact on the economy, a prolonged shutdown could.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Government shutdown looming as Arizona Republicans call for less spending