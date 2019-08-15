Here's What Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:ABG) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:ABG), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Asbury Automotive Group has a P/E ratio of 9.66. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 10%.

View our latest analysis for Asbury Automotive Group

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Asbury Automotive Group:

P/E of 9.66 = $89.44 ÷ $9.26 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Asbury Automotive Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Asbury Automotive Group has a lower P/E than the average (12.7) in the specialty retail industry classification.

NYSE:ABG Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Asbury Automotive Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Asbury Automotive Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Asbury Automotive Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 22% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 19% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Asbury Automotive Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Asbury Automotive Group has net debt worth a very significant 109% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Asbury Automotive Group's P/E Ratio

Asbury Automotive Group trades on a P/E ratio of 9.7, which is below the US market average of 17.1. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.