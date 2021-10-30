Here's What We Like About Ashmore Group's (LON:ASHM) Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
3 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Ashmore Group's shares on or after the 4th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.17 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ashmore Group has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of £3.374. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ashmore Group paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Ashmore Group's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Ashmore Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.5% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ashmore Group? Companies like Ashmore Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Ashmore Group more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Ashmore Group is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ashmore Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

