Here's What Asian Paints Limited's (NSE:ASIANPAINT) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Asian Paints Limited (NSE:ASIANPAINT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Asian Paints:

0.29 = ₹33b ÷ (₹165b - ₹48b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Asian Paints has an ROCE of 29%.

Does Asian Paints Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Asian Paints's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Asian Paints's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can see in the image below how Asian Paints's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Asian Paints.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Asian Paints's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Asian Paints has total assets of ₹165b and current liabilities of ₹48b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Asian Paints's ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Asian Paints look quite interesting. Asian Paints shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .