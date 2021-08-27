Here's What We Like About Associated Banc-Corp's (NYSE:ASB) Upcoming Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Associated Banc-Corp's shares on or after the 31st of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Associated Banc-Corp has a trailing yield of approximately 3.9% on its current stock price of $20.54. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Associated Banc-Corp paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Associated Banc-Corp, with earnings per share up 8.5% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Associated Banc-Corp has delivered an average of 35% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Associated Banc-Corp worth buying for its dividend? Associated Banc-Corp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Associated Banc-Corp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Associated Banc-Corp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Associated Banc-Corp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

