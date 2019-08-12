Here's What Assystem S.A.'s (EPA:ASY) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Assystem S.A.'s (EPA:ASY) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Assystem has a P/E ratio of 28.19. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.5%.

See our latest analysis for Assystem

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Assystem:

P/E of 28.19 = €36.8 ÷ €1.31 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Assystem's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Assystem has a higher P/E than the average company (15.2) in the professional services industry.

ENXTPA:ASY Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 12th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Assystem will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Assystem's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 113% last year. Having said that, if we look back three years, EPS growth has averaged a comparatively less impressive 13%. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 2.2% per year over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Assystem's Balance Sheet

Assystem's net debt is 5.6% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Assystem's P/E Ratio

Assystem has a P/E of 28.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 16.8. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.