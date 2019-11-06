Here's What Athens Medical Center S.A.'s (ATH:IATR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Athens Medical Center S.A.'s (ATH:IATR), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Athens Medical Center's P/E ratio is 17.73. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.6%.

View our latest analysis for Athens Medical Center

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Athens Medical Center:

P/E of 17.73 = €2.26 ÷ €0.13 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Athens Medical Center's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (24.0) for companies in the healthcare industry is higher than Athens Medical Center's P/E.

ATSE:IATR Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

Athens Medical Center's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Athens Medical Center, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Athens Medical Center grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 105% gain was both fast and well deserved.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Athens Medical Center's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 62% of Athens Medical Center's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Athens Medical Center's P/E Ratio

Athens Medical Center trades on a P/E ratio of 17.7, which is fairly close to the GR market average of 17.3. While it does have meaningful debt levels, it has also produced strong earnings growth recently. The P/E suggests the market isn't confident that growth will be sustained, though.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.