Here's What Aubay Société Anonyme's (EPA:AUB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Aubay Société Anonyme's (EPA:AUB) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E ratio is 15.62. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Aubay Société Anonyme:

P/E of 15.62 = €32.55 ÷ €2.08 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Aubay Société Anonyme Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.2) for companies in the it industry is higher than Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E.

ENXTPA:AUB Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 25th 2019 More

Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by Aubay Société Anonyme earnings growth of 14% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 25%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Aubay Société Anonyme's €207k net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Aubay Société Anonyme's P/E Ratio

Aubay Société Anonyme has a P/E of 15.6. That's around the same as the average in the FR market, which is 16.8. With a strong balance sheet combined with recent growth, the P/E implies the market is quite pessimistic.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.