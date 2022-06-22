Here's how Austin Butler and Tom Hanks got in character off-camera for 'Elvis'
Austin Butler chats with USA TODAY's Marco Della Cava about starring in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" as the title character alongside Tom Hanks.
The brief life of Elvis Presley is not something that fits neatly into a conventional biopic formula, though many have tried. It was, perhaps, always going to take a director as wild and visionary as Baz Luhrmann to do something that evokes the essence of the King’s 42 years. Luhrmann knows better than to adapt a Wikipedia page when it comes to a such a singular, larger-than-life star whose legend has only intensified and obscured almost a half a century after his death.
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," a splashy biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, is an appropriately extravagant big-screen portrait of Presley. The stars and filmmakers hope that "Elvis" will be an even tougher act to follow. (June 21)
Baz Luhrmann has done something unthinkable: he has crafted an Elvis Presley biopic that surprises.
Austin Butler says he truly understood Elvis when he realized his moves weren't choreographed - the music was just moving him.
"Elvis," from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, is Elvis Presley like you've never seen him before. Austin Butler plays the titular music legend in the film, alongside Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and it's already earning praise from Elvis' family. Priscilla Presley, his ex-wife, said he would have "loved" the film, and now Elvis' only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his eldest grandchild, granddaughter Riley Keough, are weighing in.
