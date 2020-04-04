Here's What AutoZone, Inc.'s (NYSE:AZO) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to AutoZone, Inc.'s (NYSE:AZO), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. AutoZone has a price to earnings ratio of 11.77, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $11.77 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate AutoZone's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AutoZone:

P/E of 11.77 = $790.560 ÷ $67.174 (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2020.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does AutoZone's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.5) for companies in the specialty retail industry is lower than AutoZone's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that AutoZone shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by AutoZone earnings growth of 23% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 14%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting AutoZone's P/E?

Net debt is 28% of AutoZone's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On AutoZone's P/E Ratio

AutoZone trades on a P/E ratio of 11.8, which is fairly close to the US market average of 12.4. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.