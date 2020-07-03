Here's What Avalon GloboCare Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Avalon GloboCare is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$141m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Avalon GloboCare.

View our latest analysis for Avalon GloboCare

NasdaqCM:AVCO Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Avalon GloboCare?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in Avalon GloboCare. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NasdaqCM:AVCO Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

Avalon GloboCare is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Wenzhao Lu is the largest shareholder with 36% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 19% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.