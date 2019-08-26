Here's What Baba Agro Food Limited's (NSE:BABAFOOD) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Baba Agro Food Limited's (NSE:BABAFOOD) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Baba Agro Food has a P/E ratio of 5.99, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 17%.

Check out our latest analysis for Baba Agro Food

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Baba Agro Food:

P/E of 5.99 = ₹64.7 ÷ ₹10.8 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Baba Agro Food's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Baba Agro Food has a lower P/E than the average (13.4) P/E for companies in the food industry.

NSEI:BABAFOOD Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 26th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Baba Agro Food shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Baba Agro Food, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Baba Agro Food grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 242% gain was both fast and well deserved. Even better, EPS is up 151% per year over three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Baba Agro Food's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Baba Agro Food's net debt is 82% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Baba Agro Food's P/E Ratio

Baba Agro Food has a P/E of 6. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.