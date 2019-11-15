Here's What Bank of Jiujiang Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:6190) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Bank of Jiujiang Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:6190), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Bank of Jiujiang has a P/E ratio of 12.54. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.0%.

How Do You Calculate Bank of Jiujiang's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bank of Jiujiang:

P/E of 12.54 = HK$9.35 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.75 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Bank of Jiujiang Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.8) for companies in the banks industry is lower than Bank of Jiujiang's P/E.

SEHK:6190 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Bank of Jiujiang will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Bank of Jiujiang's earnings per share fell by 30% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 9.4% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Bank of Jiujiang's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Bank of Jiujiang's net debt is considerable, at 226% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Bank of Jiujiang's P/E Ratio

Bank of Jiujiang's P/E is 12.5 which is above average (10.2) in its market. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.