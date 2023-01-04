Here's What To Make Of Bayerische Motoren Werke's (ETR:BMW) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bayerische Motoren Werke is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = €14b ÷ (€261b - €91b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Bayerische Motoren Werke has an ROCE of 8.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Bayerische Motoren Werke's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bayerische Motoren Werke.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Bayerische Motoren Werke in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.2% and the business has deployed 38% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Bayerische Motoren Werke has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 22% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Bayerische Motoren Werke (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

